LATEST ARTICLES
Secret cable: 10,000 killed in China’s 1989 Tiananmen crackdown
The secret diplomatic cable seen by the AFP news agency at Britain's National Archives gives gruesome details of the 1989 Chinese army clampdown on...
Deadly Philippines superstorm triggers mudslides and flooding, killing scores
Tropical Storm Tembin has claimed more than 133 lives across the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, as rescuers continue to search for more bodies...
UN slaps new sanctions on North Korea in 15-0 vote
The United Nations Security Council unanimously voted on Friday to impose new sanctions on North Korea aimed at cutting off oil supplies and preventing revenue...
Right-wing Hindu groups target Christmas in India
Earlier this week, a group of men, reportedly members of the hardline Vishwa Hindu Parishad, disrupted a Christmas event that was organized for an...
Chinese entrepreneur sentenced to over five years’ prison for selling VPN...
The Chinese government's bid to clamp down on internet tools that circumvent the so-called "Great Firewall" was strengthened Friday after one local entrepreneur was...
Japan approves record draft defense budget amid North Korea threat
The Japanese government approved a record draft defense budget for the fiscal year starting April 1, as the country increases spending on missiles in...
Inside North Korea: an Instagrammer’s perspective
Glimpses of normality Despite its image of being secretive, North Korea invites foreigners to discover its attractions. But traveling as tourists comes with strings attached,...
‘Cold-War-style kidnapping’ – Berlin waits in vain for signal from Hanoi
For German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, the abduction of Vietnamese businessman Trinh Xuan Thanh from Berlin is reminiscent of the action "one sees in...
Philippine ferry capsizes with 251 people aboard, deaths reported
The Philippine ferry sank off the country's eastern coast on Thursday after being caught in a heavy storm and choppy waters, coast guards said. Officials...
In Google’s “Year in Search 2017”, “How” is chosen as a...
Did you achieve your own goals in 2017? What does the year of 2017 mean to you? Recently, Google has released a video of...