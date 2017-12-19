Japan expands missile defenses to curb North Korea threat

The Japanese government on Tuesday approved plans to expand its ballistic missile defense system with a ground-based Aegis Ashore system made by the US in a bid to curb the threat posed by North Korea’s latest developments in military technology.

“North Korea’s nuclear and missile development has become a greater and more imminent threat for Japan’s national security,” said a government statement. “We need to drastically improve our ballistic missile defense capability to protect Japan continuously and sustainably.”

In November, North Korea launched a new ballistic missile that reached an altitude of more than 4,000 kilometers (2,485 miles), exceeding the range of Japanese interceptor missiles operating in the Sea of Japan.

Romania was one of the first countries to be equipped with the US-made Aegis Ashore missile defense system

Self defense or war posturing?

Many Japanese citizens have expressed concerns that changing Japan’s pacifist policy could drag the country into international conflicts, with mass protests opposing changes to its post-World War II pledge to renounce war.

However, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government has argued that a more active military helps preserve the peace amid increased threat from North Korea and China’s growing status as a global power.

After the Cabinet meeting, Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera sought to alleviate such concerns, saying the sole purpose of the missile defense system is to bolster the country’s defenses against an attack from Pyongchang.

“North Korea’s nuclear missile development poses a new level of threat to Japan and, as we have done in the past, we will ensure that we are able to defend ourselves with a drastic improvement in ballistic missile defense,” Onodera.

The future of Japan’s constitution, explained Post-war constitution Drafted in the wake of Japan’s surrender at the end of World War II, the Japanese constitution established democratic processes, enshrined the role of the Emperor and ensured the country’s pacifist nature. But decades have passed since its non-Japanese writers hashed out Japan’s political future. A new wave has emerged, pushing for the recognition of Japan’s right to maintain a standing military.

The future of Japan’s constitution, explained Article 9: ‘Forever renounce war’ Article 9 of Japan’s constitution enshrines the country’s pacifist nature. The first part of the article states that “Japanese people forever renounce war as a sovereign right of the nation,” while the second stipulates it will not maintain military. But Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has proposed revising parts of the constitution that forbid the country from maintaining a standing military.

The future of Japan’s constitution, explained The question of recognition While Japan’s constitution forbids the country maintain a standing military, it nonetheless has one of the best-equipped militaries in the world. Tokyo justifies the existence of the Self Defense Forces (SDF) to defend the nation in the event it ever comes under attack. But Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wants to change that by amending the constitution to codify the status quo.

The future of Japan’s constitution, explained Checks, balances and referendums While Abe has the two-thirds majority in parliament to vote through constitutional changes, he vowed not to do so. In order to amend the constitution – which has never occurred since its inception – both legislative chambers need to pass it with two-thirds of the vote. Afterwards, it is put to a national referendum, which only requires a simple majority in favor for it to be accepted.

The future of Japan’s constitution, explained Pacifist ideals endure While public opinion is split on whether to revise the constitution, few voters see it as a priority. Most polls have shown that Japanese voters want to keep the country’s pacifist ideals as they are enshrined in the constitution. In a poll for the top-selling Yomiuri newspaper, only 35 percent of respondents wanted Abe to recognize Japan’s military, while 42 percent said they opposed the idea.

The future of Japan’s constitution, explained Political divide Even with support from his party and like-minded conservatives, Abe faces many hurdles to execute his vision. There are even differences among pro-change lawmakers on what the changes might look like. But that hasn’t fazed Abe. “I have renewed my determination to secure people’s lives and peaceful living, no matter what,” said Abe after his party’s victory at the polls. Author: Lewis Sanders IV



