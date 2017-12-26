7 Wonders of the New Year’s Eve around the world

At the end of 2017, have you considered how to spend the New Yea’s eve this year? Are you already tired of sticking to the couch and watch the TV whole night, and even alone? Celebrating the New Year with family and friends abroad seems like another good idea.

Because of the tradition and culture, there are different ways to celebrate the New Year in different countries. However, there is one point that is always the same: say goodbye to the bad luck last year, and welcome the brand-new year. Here are 7 special events in different cities, and maybe you can have an adventure and take a trip to experience the exotic ways to meet and greet to 2018.

Hong Kong

The renowned firework display will take place over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the New Year. The bank of Victoria Harbour is usually full of tourists to enjoy the marvelous night view of Hong Kong; however, there are millions of people there on December 31st. Preventing tourist from waiting for too long, a small firework will be put every 10 or 15 minutes before 0 o’clock. At the last minute before the New Year, it will begin the countdown on the huge screen on the wall of the HKCEC. At the moment of 0:00, the luxurious firework display with joyful atmosphere is definitely the most unforgettable way to celebrate the New Year. Moreover, the firework display over Victoria Harbour was also chosen as the first place of cities to celebrate the New Year by CNN in 2012.

Kyoto

Japanese has the different ways to celebrate the New Year from other countries. They do it more calm and peaceful compared to the joyful celebration in the West. In japan, people go to temple together to pray for the safety of everything in the next year on the New Year’s Eve. There are many ancient and marvelous temples in Kyoto, which is the old capital of Japan, such as Kiyomizu-Dera, Kinkakuji, and Ginkakuji. There is also a tradition of the New Year’s Eve bell, which will be rung 108 times from 0 o’clock. The number of 108 represents 108 kinds of human’s troubles in Buddhism, and the ringing of the bell means to remove the mental and physical troubles. Although the New Year’s Eve in Japan isn’t like one in the West that hilarious, it’s really peaceful and comfortable to praying in the temple with friends and family.

New York

When it comes to the New Year events, celebrating in the Time Square should be in the must-do list of many people. The highlight of that night is that the huge crystal ball falls slowly in the air after the countdown is over. With the flying paper flower, the people gathering in the Time Square hug each other and congratulate happy New Year. Although it takes at least 10 hours to wait for the New Year celebration which is less than 1 minute in subzero temperatures, you only live once!

Taipei

There are tons of concert to celebrate the New Year in each cities in Taiwan; however, the big ceremony in front of Taipei 101, Taiwan’s tallest building, with the stunning firework show and eyes-catching light show which takes over 300 seconds is the classical New Year event in Taiwan. Besides, the clubs and pubs near Taipei 101 are also a recommended choice for those who want to dance and drink all night with friends in the rejoicing atmosphere. Climbing Xiangshan which is also near Taipei 101 to have fresh air and enjoy the firework display at 0:00 is also a brand-new activity in a lohas way on the New Year’s Eve in Taipei.

Scotland

According to the Scottish tradition, the first guest is thought as the symbol of luck of the New Year. Besides, if the first visitor is a man in black hair, the whole family in the house will be full of happiness in the next year. Therefore, people in Scotland usually bring the black coal representing warmth, the sweeties representing good luck, the coins representing fortune, or whiskey representing joy to visit friends in the midnight of New Year’s Day. In addition, when visiting a friend on the New Year’s Eve, before talking, don’t forget to stir the fire in a fireplace which means a blessing to the hosts.

Spain

There is a interesting tradition in Spain that people eat 12 grapes (doce uvas) in Puerta del Sol along with the bell ringing 12 times before the New Year in order to pray for the good luck in the next year. Furthermore, there are different meanings for each grape, such as safety for the first one, harmony for the fifth one, and against sick for the seventh one. This tradition is rooted from 1909 in which there is a serious surplus in the production of grapes, so the farmers came up with this idea to consume the excessive grapes. Until now, this tradition is taken by all the Spanish, and “doce uvas” has become the synonym of the New Year’s Day.

Rio

The New Year eve is a tradition holiday in Brazil, and in the most cities, no matter the scale of the cities, they will celebrate the New Year Countdown with pyrotechnics and singing performance. Among all the activities, the event held on Praia de Copacabana is the most famous. There is a legend that if you continuously jump 7 ocean waves that represent each day in a week in white dress, your dreams will come true. Over 2 million tourists are drawn to participate in the event which has become the biggest scale of New Year celebration.