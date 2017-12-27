China presses Afghanistan-Pakistan rapprochement

China has called on Afghanistan and Pakistan to mend strained ties and boost security cooperation, as Beijing expands its diplomatic and economic footprint in the region.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif for the countries’ first tri-lateral meeting in Beijing on Tuesday.

In a joint statement, the three ministers called for a “broad-based and inclusive peace and reconciliation process, which is ‘Afghan-led, Afghan-owned'” to end violence in Afghanistan.

They also called on the “Taliban to join the peace process at an early date.”

Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have been mounting as Afghans and the United States accuse Pakistan of directly and indirectly supporting the Taliban and another insurgent group, the Haqqani network. Pakistan denies the accusations.

The three ministers agreed to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation and not allow terrorist organizations to use their territory against another country.

China’s growing interest

The diplomatic and security talks reflect China’s rising influence in Afghanistan and Pakistan. In June, the Chinese foreign minister visited both Pakistan and Afghanistan to press for better cooperation.

Previous talks between China, Afghanistan, Pakistan and the United States have failed to address security issues and get the Taliban to the negotiating table after Pakistan hosted talks in July 2015 between Kabul and the militants.

Militant Haqqani Network – a brief history Remnants of the Afghan war against Soviets The Haqqani Network was formed by Jalaluddin Haqqani, who fought against Soviet forces in Afghanistan in the 1980s. At the time, the mujahideen (Islamic fighters) enjoyed the US backing. In 1995, the Haqqani Network allied with the Taliban and the two groups captured the Afghan capital Kabul in 1996. In 2012, the US designated the group a terrorist organization.

Militant Haqqani Network – a brief history An Islamist ideologue Jalaluddin Haqqani was born in 1939 in the Afghan province Paktia. He studied at Darul Uloom Haqqania, which was founded in 1947 by the father of one of Pakistan’s most prominent religious leaders, Maulana Sami ul Haq. Darul Uloom Haqqania is known for its alleged ties with the Taliban and other extremist groups.

Militant Haqqani Network – a brief history Jalaluddin Haqqani as Taliban minister Jalaluddin was made minister for Afghan tribal affairs under the Taliban rule. He remained in the post until the US toppled the Taliban regime in 2001. After the Taliban leader Mullah Omar, Jalaluddin was considered the most influential militant figure in Afghanistan. Jalaluddin also had close links with the former al Qaeda leader, Osama bin Laden.

Militant Haqqani Network – a brief history Where is the Haqqani Network based? Security experts say the command center of the group is based in the Miranshah city of Pakistan’s North Waziristan region along the Afghan border. US and Afghan officials claim the Haqqani Network is backed by the Pakistani military, a charge denied by Pakistani authorities. Washington says the group’s fighters launch attacks on foreign and local troops and civilians inside Afghanistan.

Militant Haqqani Network – a brief history The Haqqani heir It is believed that Jalaluddin Haqqani had died in 2015, but his group denied those reports at the time. The network is now headed by Sirajuddin Haqqani, Jalaluddin’s son. Sirajuddin is also the deputy chief of the Taliban.

Militant Haqqani Network – a brief history Who is Sirajuddin Haqqani? Although there isn’t much credible information available about Sirajuddin Haqqani, security experts say he spent his childhood in the Pakistani city of Miranshah. He studied at Darul Uloom Haqqania, situated in Peshawar’s suburbs. Sirajuddin is believed to be an expert on military affairs. Some analysts say Sirajuddin’s views are more hardline than his father’s.

Militant Haqqani Network – a brief history Anas Haqqani’s death sentence One of Jalaluddin’s sons is Anas Haqqani, whose mother hailed from the United Arab Emirates. He is currently in custody of the Afghan government and is facing death penalty. The Haqqani Network has warned Kabul of dire consequences if Afghan authorities hanged Anas Haqqani.

Militant Haqqani Network – a brief history How big is the Haqqani Network? Research institutes and Afghan affairs experts say the group has between three and ten thousand fighters. The network allegedly receives most of its funding from the Gulf countries. The Haqqani Network is also involved in kidnappings and extortions through which it funds its operations.

Militant Haqqani Network – a brief history Ties with other militant groups The Haqqanis have close relations with other regional and international terrorist organizations such as al Qaeda, the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Lashkar-e-Taiba and Central Asian Islamist groups. Jalauddin Haqqani was not only close to bin Laden, but also had ties with al Qaeda’s current chief Ayman al-Zawahiri. Author: Atif Baloch



Taliban representatives refuse to talk to the Afghan government but have been to China several times. China is also pouring billions of dollars of investment into Pakistan, raising hopes that it can influence Islamabad.

China has a security interest in stability in Afghanistan and Pakistan because it shares a border with both countries in its western Xinjiang province. Beijing is worried about separatism and extremism among Xinjiang’s Muslim and ethnic Uighur population.

China’s Uighur heartland turns into security state China’s far western Xinjiang region ramps up security Three times a day, alarms ring out through the streets of China’s ancient Silk Road city of Kashgar, and shopkeepers rush out of their stores swinging government-issued wooden clubs. In mandatory anti-terror drills conducted under police supervision, they fight off imaginary knife-wielding assailants.

China’s Uighur heartland turns into security state One Belt, One Road Initiative An ethnic Uighur man walks down the path leading to the tomb of Imam Asim in the Taklamakan Desert. A historic trading post, the city of Kashgar is central to China’s “One Belt, One Road Initiative”, which is President Xi Jinping’s signature foreign and economic policy involving massive infrastructure spending linking China to Asia, the Middle East and beyond.

China’s Uighur heartland turns into security state China fears disruption of “One Belt, One Road” summit A man herds sheep in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. China’s worst fears are that a large-scale attack would blight this year’s diplomatic setpiece, an OBOR summit attended by world leaders planned for Beijing. Since ethnic riots in the regional capital Urumqi in 2009, Xinjiang has been plagued by bouts of deadly violence.

China’s Uighur heartland turns into security state Ethnic minority in China A woman prays at a grave near the tomb of Imam Asim in the Taklamankan Desert. Uighurs are a Turkic-speaking distinct and mostly Sunni Muslim community and one of the 55 recognized ethnic minorities in China. Although Uighurs have traditionally practiced a moderate version of Islam, experts believe that some of them have been joining Islamic militias in the Middle East.

China’s Uighur heartland turns into security state Communist Party vows to continue war on terror Chinese state media say the threat remains high, so the Communist Party has vowed to continue its “war on terror” against Islamist extremism. For example, Chinese authorities have passed measures banning many typically Muslim customs. The initiative makes it illegal to “reject or refuse” state propaganda, although it was not immediately clear how the authorities would enforce this regulation.

China’s Uighur heartland turns into security state CCTV cameras are being installed Many residents say the anti-terror drills are just part of an oppressive security operation that has been ramped up in Kashgar and other cities in Xinjiang’s Uighur heartland in recent months. For many Uighurs it is not about security, but mass surveillance. “We have no privacy. They want to see what you’re up to,” says a shop owner in Kashgar.

China’s Uighur heartland turns into security state Ban on many typically Muslim customs The most visible change is likely to come from the ban on “abnormal growing of beards,” and the restriction on wearing veils. Specifically, workers in public spaces, including stations and airports, will be required to “dissuade” people with veils on their faces from entering and report them to the police.

China’s Uighur heartland turns into security state Security personnel keep watch Authorities offer rewards for those who report “youth with long beards or other popular religious customs that have been radicalized”, as part of a wider incentive system that rewards actionable intelligence on imminent attacks. Human rights activists have been critical of the tactics used by the government in combatting the alleged extremists, accusing it of human rights abuses.

China’s Uighur heartland turns into security state Economy or security? China routinely denies pursuing repressive policies in Xinjiang and points to the vast sums it spends on economic development in the resource-rich region. James Leibold, an expert on Chinese ethnic policy says the focus on security runs counter to Beijing’s goal of using the OBOR initiative to boost Xinjiang’s economy, because it would disrupt the flow of people and ideas. Author: Nadine Berghausen



Xinjiang’s ‘Belt and Road’ tie-in

The western province is a key part of the “Belt and Road Initiative” to develop a modern-day trade network linking China to Central and South Asia, Europe and beyond.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said his government would “fully leverage” Xinjiang as a base for economic cooperation with the bordering countries.

China and Pakistan said they would look at including Afghanistan in a nearly $60 billion (€50 billion) “economic corridor” under development as part of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor includes massive investments in roads, railways, ports and infrastructure.

For China, maintaining security and stability along the expensive economic corridor is a key concern as thousands of Chinese contractors pour into the region.

