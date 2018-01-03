North Korea reopens hotline to South to talk Olympics

North Korea has restored a cross-border hotline to the South to discuss its participation in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The hotline, which is situated at the shared border village of Panmunjom, was cut by the North in 2016. The two countries have not used the channel in more than a year due to increasing tensions over North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The announcement came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un extended the South a rare olive branch by offering to meet to discuss sending a delegation to the Games. South Korea stressed that it was well prepared should North Korea decide to take part in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Lee Hee Beom, head of the 2018 Olympic organizing committee, said they had been preparing for the North’s attendance at what he described as the “largest-ever winter festival in history” with a cruise ship ready to transport and accommodate its athletes.

Organizers have billed the Winter Games as a “peace Olympics” and have been keen for the North to take part. The main venues are located just 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the heavily fortified border.

On Tuesday, the South offered to hold high-level talks with the North in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on January 9 to discuss “matters of mutual interest” – more than a month ahead of the Winter Olympics.

These would be the first such talks between the two nations since December 2015.

North Korea takes credit for improved relations

Ri Son Gwon, chairman of North Korea’s Committee for the Peaceful Reunification, said the North was going to try to engage with the South in a “sincere and careful” manner while “upholding the will of the supreme leader,” referring to Kim Jong Un.

South Korean presidential spokesman Yoon Young Chan meanwhile told the Yonhap news agency that he believed this signaled “a move toward an environment where communication will be possible at all times.”

Inside North Korea: an Instagrammer’s perspective Glimpses of normality Despite its image of being secretive, North Korea invites foreigners to discover its attractions. But traveling as tourists comes with strings attached, as special guides shadow their every step. The restrictions haven’t deterred Pierre Depont, who has visited the country seven times, capturing glimpses of the locals’ daily life.

Inside North Korea: an Instagrammer’s perspective Creeping capitalism Depont first traveled to North Korea in 2013 – and has since studied the changing face of the authoritarian country. During the last two to three years, he has observed “that in Pyongyang it has become acceptable to show off your wealth.” With a growing middle class and a construction boom, the capital seems to be defying international economic sanctions.

Inside North Korea: an Instagrammer’s perspective Pyongyang street style Connecting with everyday people isn’t easy, says Depont. “I had a couple of random conversations with strangers – always overheard by one of the guides.” In Depont’s experience, most locals don’t like to be photographed. “North Korean women are definitely getting more fashionable. But you can only see it in the cities.”

Inside North Korea: an Instagrammer’s perspective Urban vs. rural Commuting in style: this underground station in Pyongyang dazzles travelers with what looks like marble walls and chandeliers. To Depont, North Korea is “an amazing space for photography. You find no advertising at all, no distraction. It feels like a whole new game.” But while the capital – home to the elite – seems to be thriving, other parts of North Korea remain mired in abject poverty.

Inside North Korea: an Instagrammer’s perspective Hidden hardship To this day, North Korea remains a highly militarized, predominantly agricultural society. Tourists, however, don’t get to see much of the living conditions of the rural population. “Every little piece of land is cultivated, every square meter is used.”

Inside North Korea: an Instagrammer’s perspective Staged abundance? Tourists interested in life outside North Korean cities are taken on guided tours to showcase cooperative farms. When Depont visited one such farm near Hamhung, the country’s second-largest city, it featured a little market with a variety of neatly stocked goods. Depont recalls feeling like the shop “was just for show.”

Inside North Korea: an Instagrammer’s perspective Elite schools – a tourist attraction A stop at a model school is an important item on many tours’ agenda. The renovated international summer camp Songdowon was re-opened in 2014 and has been visited by the country’s current leader Kim Jong Un. “There is something unreal about it,” says Depont. “The kids play in the amusement room, using very advanced arcade games and around 20 modern computers.”

Inside North Korea: an Instagrammer’s perspective Omnipresent militarism The military is central to the country’s identity and the fabric of its society. Around a quarter of the population is employed as military personnel, while Pyongyang has one of the largest military budgets in the world relative to its economic output. From a very young age, North Koreans grow up with military imagery. Depont came across this miniature tank on a children’s playground near Hamhung.

Inside North Korea: an Instagrammer’s perspective Ritualized worship Alongside militarism, the high level of political control and the personality cult surrounding Kim Jong Un and his predecessors are ubiquitous. The everyday worship of the supreme leader has left a lasting impression on Depont. “You see the amount of money and effort that goes into holding up the story of the great leaders and their great statues.” Author: Helena Kaschel, Christine Bayer



Talks after a year of tensions

The current development is widely seen as a positive sign suggesting that the two Koreas are inching toward a sense of rapprochement. South Korean media, citing a North Korean official, reported that Kim Jong Un had welcomed Seoul’s support for his peace offer.

There have been repeated attempts in the past by the rival countries to hold talks, which have often end in a cul-de-sac, with both sides directing accusations at each other.

The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty A young leader Kim Il Sung, the first and “eternal” president of North Korea, took power in 1948 with the support of the Soviet Union. The official calendar in North Korea begins with his birth year, 1912, designating it “Juche 1” after the state’s Juche ideology. He was 41 when, as shown here, he signed the 1953 armistice that effectively ended the Korean War.

The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty Hero worship In the years and decades after the war, Pyongyang’s propaganda machine worked hard to weave a mythical narrative around Kim Il Sung. His childhood and the time he spent fighting Japanese troops in the 1930s were embellished to portray him as an unrivaled military and political genius. At the 1980 party congress, Kim announced he would be succeeded by his son, Kim Jong Il.

The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty Ruling to the end In 1992, Kim Il Sung started writing and publishing his memoirs, entitled “Reminiscences: With the Century.” Describing his childhood, the North Korean leader claims that he first joined an anti-Japanese rally at 6 years old and became involved with the independence struggle at 8. The memoirs remained unfinished at Kim Il Sung’s death in 1994.

The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty In his father’s footsteps After spending years in the top tiers of the regime, Kim Jong Il took power after his father’s death. Kim Jong Il’s 16-year rule was marked by famine and economic crisis in an already impoverished country. However, the cult of personality surrounding him and his father, Kim Il Sung, grew even stronger.

The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty Rising star Historians outside North Korea believe Kim Jong Il was born in a military camp in eastern Russia, most likely in 1941. However, the leader’s official biography claims it happened on the sacred Korean mountain Paektu, exactly 30 years after his father, on April 15, 1942. A North Korean legend says the birth was blessed by a new star and a double rainbow.

The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty Family trouble Kim Jong Il had three sons and two daughters with three different women. This 1981 photo shows Kim Jong Il sitting besides his son Kim Jong Nam, with his sister-in-law and her two children in the background. Kim Jong Nam was eventually assassinated in 2017.

The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty Grooming a successor In 2009, Western media reported that Kim Jong Il had picked his youngest son, Kim Jong Un, to take over as the head of the regime. The two appeared together at a military parade on 2010, a year before Kim Jong Il passed away.

The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty Together According to Pyongyang, the death of Kim Jong Il in 2011 was marked by a series of mysterious events. State media reported that ice snapped loudly at a lake on the Paektu mountain during a sudden snowstorm, with a glowing message appearing on the rocks. After Kim Jong Il’s death, a 22-meter (72-foot) statue of him was erected next to the one of his father (l.) in Pyongyang.

The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty Mysterious past Kim Jong Un mostly stayed out of the spotlight before his ascent to power. His exact age is disputed, but he is believed to have been born between 1982 and 1984. He was reportedly educated in Switzerland. In 2013, he surprised the world by meeting with former NBA star Dennis Rodman in Pyongyang.

The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty A new cult Like the leaders before him, Kim Jong Un is hallowed by the state’s totalitarian regime. In 2015, South Korean media reported about a new teacher’s manual in the North that claimed Kim Jong Un could drive at the age of 3. In 2017, state media said that a monument to the young leader would be build on Mount Paektu.

The truth and myths of the Kim dynasty A Kim with a hydrogen bomb Altough Kim took power at a younger age and with less of a public profile than his father and grandfather, he has managed to maintain his grip on power. The assassination of his half-brother Kim Jong Nam in 2017 served to cement his reputation abroad as a merciless dictator. The North Korean leader has also vastly expanded the country’s nuclear arsenal. Author: Darko Janjevic



International consent

Both China and the International Olympic Committee welcomed the possibility of talks.

US President Donald Trump said that he was also tentatively open to talks between the two countries.

“Perhaps that is good news, perhaps not – we will see!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Pyongyang is currently facing some of the strongest sanctions ever imposed by the UN and US against the hermit kingdom after its missile and nuclear tests in 2017 caused global concern.

Meanwhile US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, said she hoped that under these latest circumstances an upcoming North Korean missile test would not go ahead.

“But if it does we must bring more measures to bear on the North Korean regime,” she added.

“We will never accept a nuclear North Korea.”

Ambassador Haley stressed that Washington would not take the talks seriously “if they don’t do something to ban all nuclear weapons in North Korea”.

