The inauguration of Trump: Make America great again!

Donald Trump officially took office and pledged to become 45th president of the United States on January 20th.

Intense international relations

Trump not only set himself against China in public for many times before inauguration, but gave tit and tat with the leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un. In December, he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, which turned the Middle East into turmoil.

The revival of isolationism: America first, America first!

Trump made America drop out of TPP, Paris Agreement, and other multilateral agreements. Trump even made the law pass to send the illegal immigrants back to Central and South America especially Mexico.

Focus on economic development

After the inauguration of Trump in January, the DJIA has kept soared about 29% and hits record high for many times. The analysts predicted that the DJIA would break 30000 points in 2018, which is the best performance of the American president in first term after Franklin Roosevelt’s in 1932. Trump also announced in the speech of new national security strategy in which is the first time that security of economic is classified as a part of national security on December 18th.

Tax-cut for the rich

The congress passed the tax cuts bill on December 20th, which is America’s biggest tax bill in 30 years.

The big earthquake of European politics

After Brexit, 2017 is the European election year, including German, the UK, France, the Netherland, and Austria. However, the outcome was really unexpected.

The failure of forming a cabinet by Meckel

After the election in September, CDU/CSU led by Meckel didn’t obtain the majority of seats, which means they had to form coalition government with other parties. However, before the birth of the new coalition, FPD announced a sudden dropout from negotiations. It resulted in the failure of forming a cabinet, and also put German into a dilemma of re-election.

Macron was elected as the youngest president of France.

Macron was elected to become the youngest president in French history at the age of 39. After taking office, he asked to reform the EU in order to build the new European orders including common defensive ability and unified immigration policy, which was highly recommended by Germany primer Meckel.

Theresa May called early election in U.K. but the outcome reversed.

The primer of the UK May announced that the election would be advanced on June 8th because she originally wanted to make use of the high approval rating of Conservative Party to increase parliamentary seats. Without predictions, the Labour Party occupied more seats than before, and the ruling Conservative Party lost its original majority, which made it necessary to form minority government with DUP from Northern Ireland.

Taiwan became the first place in Asia to grant same-sex couples the right to marry

The Constitutional Court of Taiwan ruled on May 24th that current laws, which say that marriage is between a man and a woman, violate the Constitution. Furthermore, the Constitutional Court asked related government organizations to amend the law in two years.

The change of Japan and South Korea’s political arenas

South Korea

The former South Korean President Park Geun-hyeon involved in the storm of being controlled was impeached in March, becoming the first president to get impeached and recalled. The new election was held in May, and the liberalist Mun Jae-in came in president.

Japan

In response to North Korea’s nuclear power crisis, Japan’s election was also advanced by October. The governance coalition led by current primer Abe got a landside victory, and Abe would become the longest reigning primer of Japan after World War 2nd.

Constant natural and man-made disasters in America

Three destructive hurricanes impacted ten millions of people and caused hundreds of deaths, forcing thousands of people to move. Among them, Harvey swept across Texas, and became the hurricane causing the biggest economic loss in the history of the United States.

There has been the most serious fetal wildfire which has caused 43 deaths and destroyed over 7,000 buildings in California in the history of the United States. At least 100 thousand people have been forced to evacuate.

In October, a gunman opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada, leaving 58 people dead and 546 injured, which was the deadliest mass shooting committed by an individual in the United States.

Plenty of terror attacks and the final crackdown of IS

There were two car-attacks in American respectively in May and October. The Manchester Arena bombing was an Islamist terror attack following a concert by the American singer Ariana Grande on 22 May, causing at least 22 deaths. Furthermore, there were also terror attacks in Sweden, Belgium, Spain, Paris, Russia, and so on, which cause countless deaths.

On December 9, the primer of Iraq announced that the war between Iraq and IS for three years is officially over, and all the terrorists belonging to IS who occupied Iraq were defeated.

North Korea’s nuclear power crisis

There have been nuclear tests for many times in North Korea in 2017. From February to November, there was at least one missile test every month, arousing the strong condemnation of the international community. The missile test in July even crossed Japan, and the range of the intercontinental ballistic missile launched in November covered over two third of America’s territory. North Korea’s international relations have come to unprecedented tensions.

#MeToo

This hashtag is one of the best this year, inspiring people all around the world regardless of men or women, the elder or children to share their own experience of sexual harassment and sexual assault. “MeToo” has been all the rage after the famous Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault. By Twitter, Actress Alyssa Milano encouraged those who have been the victims of sexual harassment to speak out bravely, which aroused widespread response. This hashtag has been posted over 6 million times on Twitter and Facebook from October to December in 2017.

Floods in South Asia and Africa

In July and August, the flood in India, the south of Nepal and the north of Bengal caused over 1,400 deaths, destroying about 40 million people’s homes. The flooding overwhelmed lots of states in India and at least one-third of communities in Nepal and Bangladesh. In August, the mountain torrents in Lion Republic resulted in over 1,000 deaths.

The NGO warned that after the most serious flood in ten years in South Asia receded, thousands of people in South Asia would suffer from diarrhea, malaria, and dengue fever, and the shortage of food in disaster areas might bring out diseases like pestilence.

New crown prince of Saudi Arabia and the end of term of Mugabe

On June 21, King Salman of Saudi Arabia suddenly designated his son Muhammad as new crown prince, replacing the prince Kalmana Muhammad, Salman’s nephew. The new Crown Prince Mohamed was going to lead reformations in Saudi Arabia and launched a series of anti-corruption campaigns.

After the army launched a coup on November 15th, and the 93-year-old president Mugabe and First Lady Grace were under house arrest, Mugabe announced his resignation, which terminated up to 37 years dictatorship.