Say goodbey to 2017! Top10 highlights of 2018

Olympic Winter Games

The quadrennial Olympic Winter Games will debut on February 9th in Pyeongchang, South Korea. As North Korea has been testing the nuclear missiles in 2017, and the venue is only 80 kilometers away from the border, the issue of security becomes a problem concerned by all participating countries. However, on Tuesday, North Korea has reopened the hotlines cut in 2016 with South Korea to discuss its participation in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, which was considered that the leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un extended the South a rare olive branch by offering to meet to discuss sending a delegation to the Games.

As for the tournament, Nigeria would send teams to challenge the women’s snow car project, and this is the first time for African countries to participate in Winter Olympics.

Royal wedding and Royal baby

Prince Harry and his fiancé, Meghan Markle, announced their wedding would be held in the St George’s Chapel of Windsor Castle on May 19th. In addition, Prince William and Princess Kate are expecting their 3rd child, and Princess Kate is due in April. It seems that the spring of 2018 is double happiness for the British royal family.

FIFA World Cup

The 21st FIFA World Cup will start on June 14th, and 32 national teams will compete for the honor in Russia. According to CBS Sports, Germany team is the most likely team to win the champion.

Normal people can also land on the moon.

Moon Express, a startup in Silicon Valley, said it will definitely send the spacecraft moon in 2018. If Moon Express really makes it, it will be the first case of private enterprises which sends ship to the space. They also announced that their ultimate goal is to send humans to the moon and exploit the local natural resources.

Midterm election of the US

The United States will hold a parliamentary midterm election on November 6th to elect all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 34 seats of 100 in Senate, which will be the first time since President Trump assumed office that he will undergo a rigorous examination by voters.

Flying to South Pole

In 2018, the first commercial flight in history will depart from the southernmost tip of Argentina to take passengers to the Seymour Island, Argentine base near the Antarctic Peninsula. After that, it’s no longer to spend money on chartered plane to have an adventure in South Pole.

Open the time capsule

In 1968, time capsules was put in the Helium Time Columns Monument erecting in Amarillo, Texas, and it was scheduled to open it respectively after 25, 50, 100, and 1000 years. In 2018, one of the time capsules is going to be opened, which let the public look forward to regret and marvel in this half a century.

The adventurous journey on Titanic

From May 2018, as long as $ 100,000 (about NT $ 3.01 million) is paid, there will be a chance to explore this cruelly wrecked cruise ship through diving. Despite of the expensive price, in fact it’s equivalent to the 1912 Titanic First class passenger ticket price.

Electronic sports on the world stage

Electronic sports will debut in the 18th Asian Games held in Jakarta. It’s really a huge advance for E-sports to appear on the stage of Asian Games, the largest sports event which is only second to Olympic Games.

Memorial of historical events

2018 marks the 100th anniversary of the conclusion of World War 1st in 1918 in which the 1918 flu pandemic broke out in Spain. The H1N1 flu caused 500 million infections and 50 to 100 million deaths. At the meanwhile, it has been 50 years after Martin Luther King Jr., American civil rights fighter, and RFK were murdered. Furthermore, it’s also the 25th anniversary of European Single Market which was set up in 1993.