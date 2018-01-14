North Korea makes art troupe top priority in Olympic talks with South

South Korea’s Unification Ministry on Saturday said the North wanted to discuss its plan for an art performance before thrashing out further details of its participation at the Olympics.

The ministry said Pyongyang wanted to discuss the logistics of the show as a matter of priority before outlining plans for athletes and fans to attend the games in February.

“It appears that the North wants to discuss various practical matters related to an art troupe’s visit as a priority,” said a statement from the ministry.

“The government informed the North that our delegation will come to Panmunjom on January 15.”

It is understood that both sides will send four art officials each as delegates to the discussions, to be held on Monday in the truce village of Panmunjom. Among those expected to attend from the North is Hyon Song-Wol, leader of the popular Moranbong band.

The games will take place some 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the border with the North

Moranbong is a state-approved, all-female group that performs pop-political anthems wearing high heels and tight skirts. Leader Kim Jong Un reportedly selects the members personally.

‘Sunshine Policy’ to shine again?

South Korea’s Vice Sports Minister Roh Tae-Kang on Friday suggested the two countries might stage a joint march at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, which are being held in South Korea’s Pyeongchang county. He said the two ideas had been discussed at high-level talks the previous Tuesday.

Talks between the two Koreas are held alternately at the Tongil Pavilion on the North Korean side of the demilitarized zone in Panmunjom, and the Peace House on the southern side.

North and South Korea are still technically at war, having only signed a truce rather than a full-fledged peace treaty at the end of the 1950-53 Korea War.

The countries did, however, march together at the opening ceremonies of the 2000 Sydney Olympics, the 2004 Athens Games and the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin. Those events came as South Korea presidents pursued a “Sunshine Policy” of engagement with the North.

Pyeongchang would be North Korea’s first games in the South, with the North having boycotted the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul.

The Winter Olympics by the numbers 5 rings every 4 years The 23rd Winter Olympics are to be held in the South Korean town of Pyeongchang. The first Winter Games were organized by the French Olympic Committee and hosted by the town of Chamonix. Originally billed as the Semaine Internationale des Sports d’Hiver (international week of winter sports), they were later designated by the International Olympic Committee as the first Winter Olympics.

The Winter Olympics by the numbers 80 kilometers from the DMZ Pyeongchang is located in the Taebaek Mountains,130 kilometers (80 miles) east of Seoul. It is also just 80 kilometers from the DMZ, South Korea’s border with North Korea. The North has raised tensions with a series of ballistic missile and nuclear weapons tests in recent months. In January, though, Pyongyang sought to reduce tensions, even offering to send a delegation to Pyeongchang.

The Winter Olympics by the numbers 7 gold medals Five-time Olympic gold medalist Claudia Pechstein is Germany’s most successful winter Olympian, with a total of nine career medals. Not only will she be appearing at her seventh Olympics in February, but in Pyeongchang, she is set to celebrate her 46th birthday as well.

The Winter Olympics by the numbers 3000 athletes Almost 3,000 athletes will compete for the medals at Pyeongchang, but a Russian team won’t be among them – at least not officially. Following a ban on Russian athletes imposed by the International Olympic Committee over allegations of state-sponsored doping, Russians deemed to be clean are to compete under the designation “Olympic Athlete from Russia.”

The Winter Olympics by the numbers 15 disciplines The winter athletes are to compete in 15 disciplines, including the biathlon, bobsleigh, downhill skiing and speed skating. There are no new sports this time around, but there are some less traditional ones that promise to provide much excitement, including the Big Air in snowboarding or short-track speed skating.

The Winter Olympics by the numbers 78 World Cup wins Lindsey Vonn is one of the best-known figures in winter sports. The American downhill skier is the most successful women on the World Cup circuit, having won 78 races. However, her many injuries combined with the fact that she is now 33 mean that she will not be among the medal favorites in Pyeongchang.

The Winter Olympics by the numbers 377 medals for Germany Germany has a history of success at the Winter Games, and if you add up all of the medals that German athletes have won, you come up with a total of 377, including 136 gold medals. That’s more than even the Russians, who have captured a total of 328 medals (132 gold).

The Winter Olympics by the numbers 50% of the tickets Sales of the more than one million tickets for various Olympic events haven’t been going as well as organizers had probably hoped, but by mid-December almost half of them had been snapped up. Lee Jie-Hye told the AFP news agency at the time that about half of all Olympic tickets are usually sold in the last two months, so “we don’t expect any problems with meeting the target.”

The Winter Olympics by the numbers 13 medals and counting Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjorndalen is the most successful athlete in the history of the Winter Games. The Norwegian has won eight golds, four silvers and a bronze medal in the five Winter Games that he has competed in so far. It’s not yet clear whether the 43-year-old will be part of the Norwegian team in Pyeongchang.

The Winter Olympics by the numbers 35,000 seats The Olympic stadium built for the Pyeongchang Games has a capacity of 35,000. It is to host the opening and closing ceremonies for both the Olympics and the Paralympic Winter Games, which are to be held in March.

The Winter Olympics by the numbers More than 40,000 residents The motto of Pyeongchang county, which is home to 43,706 residents is “Happy” – which stands for: Health, Amusement, Peace, Party, and Young. Almost 10,000 of the county’s residents live in the town of Pyeongchang.

The Winter Olympics by the numbers 7500 torch-relay runners The Olympic Flame is to crisscross its way throughout all of South Korea’s key towns and regions before arriving in Pyeongchang in time for the 2018 Winter Olympics. Some 7,500 runners are to take part in the Olympic torch relay through the country. Author: Melanie Last



