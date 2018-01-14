Oil tanker in South China Sea bursts into flames and sinks

An Iranian oil tanker that had been burning in the South China Sea after crashing into a freighter over a week ago burst into flames and sank on Sunday, with authorities saying there was “no hope” of finding survivors.

Around midday (local time) on Sunday, the ship which had been burning since January 6 “suddenly ignited,” with the entire vessel burning fiercely from end-to-end and a cloud of smoke around 800-1,000 meters (2624-3280 feet) high, China’s Transport Ministry said.

Read more: Burning tanker in East China Sea ‘in danger of exploding’

The ship, named Sanchi, later sank, the Chinese state official news agency Xinhua cited the State Oceanic Administration as saying.

Authorities had previously expressed concern over the possibility of the tanker exploding.

Only three bodies were recovered from the burning vessel during rescue operations, with 29 crew members still unaccounted for. The crew was all Iranian expect for two Bangladeshis.

The 274-meter-long (898 feet) ‘Sanchi’ oil tanker burst into flames and sank on Sunday, after more than a week burning at sea

‘No hope’ of survivors

“There is no hope of finding survivors among the members of the crew,” Mohammad Rastad, spokesman for the Iranian rescue team dispatched to Shanghai, told Iran’s state broadcaster in Tehran before the tanker went down.

Rastad said information from members of the crew on board the freighter that the tanker collided with suggested all the personnel on the Sanchi were killed in the first hour of the accident “due to the explosion and the release of gas.”

Read more: Bodies found on burning oil tanker in East China Sea

Two bodies recovered on Saturday morning were found on the lifeboat deck of the Panama-registered boat, state CCTV reported, in a rescue attempt that also saw the rescue team manage to retrieve the ship’s data and video recordings.

Another body suspected to be from the ship was recovered from the sea on Monday and brought to Shanghai for identification.

Read more: Nearly 70 killed in Nigeria fuel tanker blaze

Rescue efforts on Saturday had been hampered by temperatures of up to 89 degrees Celsius (192 degrees Fahrenheit), which meant the rescue team was unable to continue the search for missing people in the crew’s living quarters.

Disastrous non-nuclear explosions Tianjin warehouse blasts Late on August 12, 2015, two explosions occurred at warehouses containing toxic chemicals and gas in the Chinese port city of Tianjin. According to state media, one of the blasts was equivalent to detonating 21 tons of TNT. The explosions killed 44 people and left more than 500 injured. Officials said just a week ago they had discussed tightening safety standards with companies at the port.

Disastrous non-nuclear explosions Lac Megantic train explosion On July 6, 2013, a train of 73 tank cars of light crude oil derailed in the Canadian town of Lac Megantic. Left unattended at night, a small fire started, the brakes failed and the train rolled down a slight incline. The fire ignited the oil. There were two large blasts and several smaller explosions. Forty-seven people died in the disaster, and a good part of the downtown area was destroyed.

Disastrous non-nuclear explosions Volatile fertilizer in Texas A blast following a fire at the West Fertilizer Company plant in the town of West, Texas killed 15 people and hurt more than 200 on April 17, 2013. The explosion flattened houses, left a huge crater and was so powerful that the United States Geological Survey registered it as a 2.1-magnitude earthquake.

Disastrous non-nuclear explosions Russian military range up in smoke Four thousand tons of military ammunition exploded at a depot at the Donguz test site in Central Russia on October 8–9, 2012. Thousands of people from two local towns were evacuated, and the shockwaves were felt as far away as Orenburg, 40 km from the scene. There were no casualties.

Disastrous non-nuclear explosions Fireballs in Japan The 8.9 magnitude Tohoku earthquake in Japan on March 11, 2011, badly damaged chemical and oil complexes on the Pacific Ocean. Red hot fireballs resulted from boiling liquid vapor explosions at the Cosmo Oil refinery in Chiba. Storage tanks were heavily damaged or burnt.

Disastrous non-nuclear explosions Cyprus munitions dump An explosion presumably caused by a fire ripped through the Evangelos Florakis naval base munition dump in southern Cyprus on July 11, 2011. Dozens of people were injured, and at least 12 were killed. The explosion destroyed the base, knocked out the island’s largest power plant and caused extensive damage to a neighboring community and a nearby popular holiday resort.

Disastrous non-nuclear explosions Maputo armory explosion The Mozambican capital of Maputo was rocked for hours by a series of explosions on March 22, 2007. People fled in terror from the blasts at the country’s largest ammunitions depot – an incident that was eventually blamed on high temperatures. Officials confirmed 96 dead and several hundred injured.

Disastrous non-nuclear explosions Enschede fireworks disaster A massive explosion occurred at a fireworks factory on May 13, 2000, in the Dutch city of Enschede. Twenty-three people died in Europe’s worst fireworks disaster, and 947 were injured. Hundreds of homes were leveled and more than 1,000 other buildings damaged, and the Roombeek neighborhood was completely ravaged. Author: Dagmar Breitenbach



Large amount of oil still burning

China’s State Oceanic Administration on Sunday said that because the hull of the ship had detonated, a large amount of oil in surrounding waters was on fire, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

The Administration said it would expand the scope of its monitoring and “quickly ascertain the spread and drift of overflowing oil” from the wrecked ship.

The Hong Kong-registered cargo ship that the Sanchi collided with, which was carrying grain, suffered some damage but “without jeopardizing the safety of the ship,” the ministry said. The 21 Chinese crew aboard the vessel were all rescued.

The cause of the collision is still unclear.

law/jlw (AP, Reuters)