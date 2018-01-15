Vietjet kicks off 2018 with its first and brand new A321neo aircraft and the upgrade of 42 A321neo aircraft

2017 was a successful year for Vietjet. Vietjet received 12 aircraft only in December 2017, increasing the total aircraft receiving in 2017 to 17, and the total fleet to 55. Among all, Vietjet received the first-ever A321neo aircraft in Southeast Asia, and converts its existing order for 42 A320neo aircraft to the superior and larger A321neo aircraft. Vietjet kicks off 2018 with modern and innovative aircraft, looking to provide a better and more enjoyable flying journey to passengers in the region.

Vietjet is well-known for its bikini marketing initiatives, including its recent release of 2018 calendar featuring professional models in bikinis, in Taiwan. Aside from its innovative marketing initiatives, the airline is not only dedicated to the Taiwan market with six routes connecting Taiwan and Vietnam including Taipei/Taichung/Tainan/Kaohsiung – Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) and Taipei/Kaohsiung – Hanoi routes and a fast-growing flight network in the Asia Pacific region, but also constantly upgrading and expanding its fleet for better efficiency and services for passengers in the region.

Vietjet’s first A321neo, and also the first in Southeast Asia arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport (Ho Chi Minh City) from Hamburg earlier this year, and was ready to take Vietjet to a new year of 2018. The aircraft is the latest in engine design, advanced aerodynamics, and cabin innovations. It is powered by Pratt & Whitney’s latest-generation GTF engines, offering a at least 16% reduction in fuel consumption, 75% reduction in noise and 50% in emissions.

What’s special about the new A321neo aircraft is that it is fitted with 230 comfortable leather-covered seats, high-quality carpeting, a unique color-changing LED light system and striking décor to enable passengers with a pleasant and enjoyable ambience in the whole cabin. The first five rows of the aircraft are designed for SkyBoss passengers with extra legroom and privacy.

Since establishment in 2011, Vietjet’s fast-growing and impressive operation performances have broken many records in the airline industry, and it is because of Vietjet’s modern and innovative fleet.

Vietjet’s President and CEO, Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, said, “The A320 family aircraft has greatly contributed to Vietjet’s impressive operation performances with the airline’s technical reliability rate standing at 99.6% in 2017. The aircraft have also helped us maintain some of the lowest operating costs in the airline world.”

Vietjet has also decided to sign an agreement with Airbus to convert its existing order for 42 A320neo aircraft to the superior and larger A321neo aircraft, emphasizing Vietjet’s endless efforts in modernizing the fleet. Accordingly, there would be 73 A321neo and 11 A321ceo aircraft from Airbus as well as around 100 737 Max 200 aircraft from Boeing on order for future delivery.

The airline believes that “technical reliability rate and other operation and safety indexes will continue to go up to bring maximum comfort, joy and safety to our valued passengers.”

Vietjet’s new A321neo aircraft, registered as VN-646, is now up in the sky from January 2018, serving Vietjet’s 78 routes in Vietnam and across the region to international destinations, such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar Singapore, etc.

See if you have a chance to fly with Vietjet’s brand new A321neo aircraft!