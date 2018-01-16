Sunken oil tanker: How to protect the high seas environment?

An Iranian oil tanker caught fire and sunk this past Sunday in the East China Sea, eight days after a collision with a cargo ship due to unclear causes. Its 30 crewmen are missing, with few chances of survival — and fears of an environmental harm have spread.

High seas are often a source of controversy when it comes to protecting marine wildlife and ecosystems. A lack of strong international regulations in waters outside national maritime boundaries — which cover half of the planet’s surface — results in many grey areas.

While oceans cover over 70 percent of the Earth’s surface, only about 5 percent of the world’s oceans are protected, and very little of these protected zones consist of open ocean, according to United Nations.

At the end of 2017, the UN started a process to implement a new rule book by 2020, to establish marine catch quotas and conservation areas, among protective measures.

Until this is finalized, a lack of accountability on the high seas remains the reality, leaving largely unattended the problems of illegal fishing or ocean plastic pollution.

“This accident … reminds of the importance of learning lessons to increase safety and environmental protection measures,” Paul Johnston, head of the science unit for Greenpeace International, told DW.

The oil spill’s environmental impact

Experts point out that it is too early to assess the full environmental impact of the accident, but it is expected to be relatively low compared to past oceanic oil spills.

The cargo was carrying light crude oil — or condensate — which is particularly volatile and highly flammable. When burned off, it can easily evaporate into the air, instead of remaining on the water surface like crude oil spills do.

However, it is not yet clear how much condensate has burned off or even how much has spilled, not to mention possible consequences for fish species consumed by people, Greenpeace warns.

Condensate is colorless and breaks down quite quickly, along with being partially water-soluble. This could make the cleanup process more difficult. In addition, condensate has toxic components such as hydrogen sulfide, which could cause air pollution when burned.

The oil would take at least three months to reach land — if it does, the Korean coast is the most likely location, the UK National Oceanography Centre has said, based on observations.

Who is responsible?

All international ocean-going ships are required to get insurance under the International Convention on Civil Liability for Oil Pollution Damage (CLC).

This is supposed to ensure adequate compensation for oil pollution damages and cleanup costs, among other coverage, Nele Matz-Lück, director of the Walther Schücking Institute for International Law (WSI), told DW.

“The problem is that there is damage to the marine environment that we cannot put in numbers, such as the impact on fish or birds,” Matz-Lück said.

Potential criminal responsibility is also supposed to act as an incentive for people to avoid environmental harm. But on the high seas, only the criminal laws of the flag state apply, and the international community is powerless to bring those responsible for environmental crimes to justice.

Matz-Lück explains that this motivates some ship owners to choose a kind of flag of convenience — that is, to choose a flag state with a low level of enforcement, for example Panama or Liberia.

“This means that when operating in international waters, there is a grey area regarding who is responsible,” Johnston said.

No conclusions have been drawn yet for the East China Sea incident.

Toward further safety

The UN Convention on Biological Diversity expects to protect at least 10 percent of the world’s coastal and marine areas by 2020.

“We’ve seen a trend of increasingly tight regulations regarding high seas for the last decades,” Johnston said. “But there is still a very great need of further protection in the high seas.”

This is the only path for a reducing oil spills that could impact the high seas environment, as well as other harmful activities like illegal fishing to plastic pollution, Johnston believes.

“As long as [oil] cargos exist, such accidents will keep happening — but they can be largely reduced through stronger regulations,” Johnston believes.

In the North Sea, for instance, safety measures such as the use of traffic separation schemes or double-hulled vessels have been successful in reducing accidents and thus environmental impacts.

But some powerful countries have no interest in closing the legal loopholes of the open ocean.

“There is no strict regulation on the transportation of oil by vessels, for instance, because states have an economic interest on it,” Matz-Lück points out.

Wonders of the High Seas Deep down, far-off and simply amazing Five spots in the high seas should be deemed World Heritage sites, Unesco experts recommend. They say their beauty is breathtaking, their biodiversity tremendous and they are important ecosystems for endangered wildlife.

Wonders of the High Seas 1. The Lost City Hydrothermal Field This geo-biological feature lies in 800-meter deep water in the Atlantic Ocean, on a volcanic hotspot. UNESCO experts say it is “unlike any other ecosystem yet known on Earth”. Hydrothermal vents towering out of the seabed like chimneys have been emitting gases, probably for more than 120,000 years. A 60-meter high monolith called “Poseidon”, made of carbonate, is the dominant feature.

Wonders of the High Seas 2. The Costa Rica Thermal Dome UNESCO calls this area, extending over up to 500-kilometers in the Eastern Tropical Pacific, an “oceanic oasis”. The habitat attracts large fish, marine mammals and predators like sharks, tuna, dolphins and whales – most notably the blue whale (shown here). Critically endangered leatherback turtles often pass by on their way to other parts of the world.

Wonders of the High Seas 3. The White Shark Café Yes, marine biologists really did come up with this name! Of course it is not a coffeehouse, but an open ocean region, halfway between the North American mainland and Hawaii. To the human eye, it might seem featureless and unremarkable. But obviously not to the white shark. Large numbers of white sharks congregate here to feed and mate. The currents seem to attract them.

Wonders of the High Seas 4. The Sargasso Sea Columbus is said to have viewed this spot on his first voyage in 1492. The Sargasso Sea surrounds the islands of Bermuda. Its special feature is the floating Sargassum seaweed, which forms what marine biologists describe as a ‘Golden Floating Rainforest’. It hosts many other living organisms, and is the only breeding location for European and American eels.

Wonders of the High Seas 5. The Atlantis Bank Steep cliffs, stacks, beaches and lagoons at a depth of 700 to 4000 meters, populated by large anemones, armchair-sized sponges and corals – that is the Atlantis Bank in the Indian Ocean. It was originally an island that sank to the bottom of the ocean millions of years ago. Atlantis? Amazing!

Wonders of the High Seas Outstanding universal value All five places lie in international waters, outside of any national jurisdiction. That’s why they are hard to protect. Deeming them World Heritage, though, would be a way, experts say. Author: Brigitte Osterath

