Myanmar, Bangladesh agree to return Rohingya refugees in two years

Officials in Bangladesh and Myanmar announced the first concrete deadline for returning hundreds of thousands of Rohingya to Myanmar on Tuesday, following a joint meeting in Myanmar’s capital, Naypyitaw.

The repatriation plan, which Myanmar said would start next Tuesday, seeks to return the refugees “within two years from the commencement of repatriation.”

The deal applies to the estimated 650,000 Rohingya who fled Myanmar and entered Bangladesh following two major outbreaks of violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state since October 2016.

The most recent bout of violence started last August when Rohingya militant group attacked police posts, prompting the military to carry out a brutal crackdown on the Muslim minority.

The repatriation agreement does not apply to the approximately 200,000 refugees who fled to Bangladesh to escape previous military crackdowns prior to October 2016.

Read more: Myanmar bars UN human rights investigator

Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned Shot and stabbed Since August, more than 600,000 Rohingya have fled from Myanmar into Bangladesh. “The day the military came, they burnt down the village and shot my mother as she was trying to escape. My father couldn’t walk, so they stabbed him. I saw this with my own eyes,” says 10-year-old Mohammed Belal who managed to run away from his village.

Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned Haunted by the trauma Mohammed’s sister Nur also watched the slaughter. She and her brother now live in a shelter for unaccompanied children in Bangladesh. She can play there and gets regular meals, a stark contrast to her journey from Myanmar where she and her brother nearly starved. But she is still haunted by the trauma of the recent weeks. “I miss my parents, my home, my country,” she says.

Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned Deep-rooted conflict The conflict, which has been going on for 70 years and is rooted in the post-World War II social organization of the country, has claimed more than 2,000 victims since 2016, including the mother of 12-year-old Rahman, above. “They set fire to my home, and my mother was ill, so she could not leave,” he says.

Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned Save the children Dilu-Aara, 5, came to the camp with her sister Rojina after she witnessed her parents being murdered by the military. “I was crying all the time and the bullets were flying over our heads. I escaped somehow.” The international aid agency Save the Children is helping minors who come to Kutupalong without parents. Children make up to 60 percent of all Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned Hunted like animals Jaded Alam is among the hundreds of kids who came to Kutupalong without parents. Fortunately, his aunt cares for him — and very well, he admits. Jaded grew up in a village called Mandi Para where he used to love playing football, but everything changed when the military attacked. “They told us to leave our home. When I was running with my parents, they shot them. They died on the spot,” he says.

Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned Child abductions Not all families have been separated during their plight, however. Rahman Ali has been scouring the refugee camp for weeks now after his 10-year-old son Zifad disappeared. Rumors of child abductions have swirled around the camp for years, and Rahman fears his son has fallen prey to human traffickers. “I can’t eat, I can’t sleep. I’m so upset! It’s like I’ve gone mad.”

Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned “My mind is not normal” When the shooting started, Sokina Khatun did all she could to protect her children — but she couldn’t save Yasmine,15, and Jamalita, 20, who were in a neighboring village at the time. “Their throats were cut in front of their grandparents,” she says. “I was numb, I couldn’t feel the pain. Right now my mind is not normal,” she says. She managed to rescue nine of her offspring.

Rohingya children: Raped, kidnapped, orphaned Attacked, raped and robbed Yasmine thinks she might be 15 but looks considerably younger. In her village, she used to play with marbles and run in the nearby fields, but different memories haunt her now: The attack by Myanmar forces, the beating and murder of her beloved father and brothers, and the rape by a group of Burmese soldiers who also robbed her. “I felt lots of pain in my body,” she says. Author: Jan Tomes, John Owens



Hundreds to be returned each day

The Bangladeshi government said in a statement that it would set up five transit camps on its side of the border to prepare Rohingya to be sent to two reception centers on the Myanmar side of the border.

Myanmar government spokesman Zaw Htay said at least 500 Hindus and 500 Muslims will be in the first group to return.

Read more: Rohingya crisis: Rights group accuses Myanmar military of widespread rape

The government statement also calls for repatriating orphans as well as “children born out of unwarranted incidence,” which appeared to reference cases of rape that resulted in pregnancy.

The United Nations and activists have said the rape of Rohingya women by Myanmar security forces was widespread. The United States has said the military’s response amounted to “ethnic cleansing.”

The military denies, however, that it was involved in the sexual assaults and rejects claims that it carried out ethnic cleansing operations.

UN, aid groups wary of deal

The UN warned on Tuesday that all of the repatriations must be voluntary and that the Rohingya refugees should be returned to their place of origin.

“UNHCR believes any returns should be based on informed and voluntary decisions by the refugees themselves. The pace of return would be determined when refugees feel the time and circumstances are right,” a UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) spokesman said.

Read more: UN Human Rights Council condemns violations against Rohingya

The UNHCR also raised concerns over making sure that the safety of the refugees is ensured.

Amnesty International decried the two-year limit was “an impossible timetable” and urged for Myanmar’s government to alter its stance towards the stateless Muslim minority.

“Until this system is dismantled, there can be no safe or dignified returns,” the group’s Myanmar researcher, Laura Haigh, told Germany-based news agency dpa.

Although they have been living in majority-Buddhist Myanmar for generations, Rohingya Muslims have been denied citizenship and are regarded as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Tuesday’s meeting was the first for the joint working group that was established to negotiate the details of an initial repatriation agreement that the two countries signed in November.

The flight of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar to Bangladesh Seeking refuge A series of coordinated attacks by Rohingya insurgents on Myanmar security forces in the north of Myanmar’s Rakhine State triggered a crackdown by Myanmar forces that has sent a stream of Rohingya villagers fleeing to Bangladesh. About 400 people have been killed in the clashes in Buddist-majority Myanmar.

The flight of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar to Bangladesh Mass evacuation A Rohingya man passes a child though a barbed wire border fence on the border with Bangladesh. Myanmar accused the Rohingya insurgents of torching seven villages, one outpost, and two parts of Maungdaw town.

The flight of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar to Bangladesh Buddhist refugees on their way south The crackdown by Myanmar forces also sparked a mass evacuation of thousands of Buddhist residents of the area. Tension has long been high between the Rohingya Muslims and Rakhine Buddhists, leading to bloody rioting in 2012. Rakhine Buddhists, feeling unsafe after the upsurge in fighting, are moving south to the state’s capital, Sittwe, where Buddhists are a majority and have greater security.

The flight of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar to Bangladesh No entry Bangladeshi border guards block people from crossing. Thousands of Rohingyas have sought to flee the fighting to Bangladesh, with nearly 30,000 crossing over. Bangladesh, which is already host to more than 400,000 Rohingya said it will not accept any more refugees, despite an appeal by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for Dhaka to allow Rohingya to seek safety.

The flight of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar to Bangladesh Humanitarian crisis An aid worker with an international agency in Bangladesh reports: “What we’re seeing is that many Rohingya people are sick. This is because they got stuck in the border before they could enter. It’s mostly women and children.” The Rohingya are denied citizenship in Myanmar and classified as illegal immigrants, despite claiming roots there that go back centuries.

The flight of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar to Bangladesh Not welcome in Bangladesh A group of Rohingya refugees takes shelter at the Kutuupalang makeshift refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh. Bangladesh’s unwillingness to host more refugees became apparent in the government’s plan to relocate Rohingyas to a remote island that is mostly flooded during the monsoon season.

The flight of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar to Bangladesh Stranded in no man’s land Rohingya children make their way through water as they try to come to the Bangladesh side from no man’s land. Tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees are believed to be stuck at the border to Bangladesh. Author: Nadine Berghausen



rs/kms (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)