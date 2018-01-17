North and South Korea to march under unified flag at Winter Olympics

After intense negotiations, the two Koreas announced on Wednesday that they will make a joint entrance at next month’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Following a meeting in the truce village of Panmunjom, the latest in a string of recent talks between the two nations, Yonhap news agency reported that the countries will also send a united women’s ice hockey team to the Games. The plan is still subject to approval by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

It has also emerged that a North Korean delegation will visit the South next week to take a look at facilities for the Games, which begin on February 9. Furthermore, South Korea will send some of its athletes to Masikryong, a ski resort in the North.

Last week, Pyongyang agreed to send athletes, officials and various performers to the Winter Olympics south of the border. The Pyeongchang Games are to take place just 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the nations.

Head of the North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon, center, arrives for talks in Panmunjom

The news will likely come as a boost to South Korea, with Seoul having sought to label the event a “peace Olympics” despite escalating tension over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, which has led to several UN Security Council sanctions.

Both North and South Korea will now discuss their decision with the IOC in Lausanne, Switzerland on Saturday. The IOC must approve extra slots at the Games for athletes from the North after they failed to qualify or missed registration deadlines.

Should approval be granted, South Korean media suggest that about 10 North Korean athletes will travel to the Games. They will be part of a wider delegation of more than 400, including 230 cheerleaders, 140 artists and 30 Taekwondo players, a joint press statement released by Seoul’s Unification Ministry said.

Since talk of the united ice hockey team was floated it has drawn criticism, particularly from athletes and coaches in the South. They raised the problematic issue of the players who will have to sacrifice their Olympic chance for their contemporaries from the North.

South Korea’s president, Moon Jae-in, has expressed his support for the united ice hockey team and the countries marching together while, before the talks, the North’s chief delegate, Jon Jong-Su, said he “hopes that ties can open” between the countries.

However, not everyone has greeted the news so positively. Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said the world should not be naive about North Korea’s “charm offensive” over the Olympics.

“It is not the time to ease pressure, or to reward North Korea,” Kono said. “The fact that North Korea is engaging in dialogue could be interpreted as proof that the sanctions are working.”

The Winter Olympics by the numbers 5 rings every 4 years The 23rd Winter Olympics are to be held in the South Korean town of Pyeongchang. The first Winter Games were organized by the French Olympic Committee and hosted by the town of Chamonix. Originally billed as the Semaine Internationale des Sports d’Hiver (international week of winter sports), they were later designated by the International Olympic Committee as the first Winter Olympics.

The Winter Olympics by the numbers 80 kilometers from the DMZ Pyeongchang is located in the Taebaek Mountains,130 kilometers (80 miles) east of Seoul. It is also just 80 kilometers from the DMZ, South Korea’s border with North Korea. The North has raised tensions with a series of ballistic missile and nuclear weapons tests in recent months. In January, though, Pyongyang sought to reduce tensions, even offering to send a delegation to Pyeongchang.

The Winter Olympics by the numbers 7 gold medals Five-time Olympic gold medalist Claudia Pechstein is Germany’s most successful winter Olympian, with a total of nine career medals. Not only will she be appearing at her seventh Olympics in February, but in Pyeongchang, she is set to celebrate her 46th birthday as well.

The Winter Olympics by the numbers 3000 athletes Almost 3,000 athletes will compete for the medals at Pyeongchang, but a Russian team won’t be among them – at least not officially. Following a ban on Russian athletes imposed by the International Olympic Committee over allegations of state-sponsored doping, Russians deemed to be clean are to compete under the designation “Olympic Athlete from Russia.”

The Winter Olympics by the numbers 15 disciplines The winter athletes are to compete in 15 disciplines, including the biathlon, bobsleigh, downhill skiing and speed skating. There are no new sports this time around, but there are some less traditional ones that promise to provide much excitement, including the Big Air in snowboarding or short-track speed skating.

The Winter Olympics by the numbers 78 World Cup wins Lindsey Vonn is one of the best-known figures in winter sports. The American downhill skier is the most successful women on the World Cup circuit, having won 78 races. However, her many injuries combined with the fact that she is now 33 mean that she will not be among the medal favorites in Pyeongchang.

The Winter Olympics by the numbers 377 medals for Germany Germany has a history of success at the Winter Games, and if you add up all of the medals that German athletes have won, you come up with a total of 377, including 136 gold medals. That’s more than even the Russians, who have captured a total of 328 medals (132 gold).

The Winter Olympics by the numbers 50% of the tickets Sales of the more than one million tickets for various Olympic events haven’t been going as well as organizers had probably hoped, but by mid-December almost half of them had been snapped up. Lee Jie-Hye told the AFP news agency at the time that about half of all Olympic tickets are usually sold in the last two months, so “we don’t expect any problems with meeting the target.”

The Winter Olympics by the numbers 13 medals and counting Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjorndalen is the most successful athlete in the history of the Winter Games. The Norwegian has won eight golds, four silvers and a bronze medal in the five Winter Games that he has competed in so far. It’s not yet clear whether the 43-year-old will be part of the Norwegian team in Pyeongchang.

The Winter Olympics by the numbers 35,000 seats The Olympic stadium built for the Pyeongchang Games has a capacity of 35,000. It is to host the opening and closing ceremonies for both the Olympics and the Paralympic Winter Games, which are to be held in March.

The Winter Olympics by the numbers More than 40,000 residents The motto of Pyeongchang county, which is home to 43,706 residents is “Happy” – which stands for: Health, Amusement, Peace, Party, and Young. Almost 10,000 of the county’s residents live in the town of Pyeongchang.

The Winter Olympics by the numbers 7500 torch-relay runners The Olympic Flame is to crisscross its way throughout all of South Korea’s key towns and regions before arriving in Pyeongchang in time for the 2018 Winter Olympics. Some 7,500 runners are to take part in the Olympic torch relay through the country. Author: Melanie Last

