R.O.C. national flag was removed from U.S. State Department’s website

Recently, U.S. Department of State and United States Trade Representative removed the national flag of R.O.C. (Republic of China) from their official website. Today at a press conference, the spokesperson of U.S. State Department, Heather Nauert, answered the questions from Taiwanese press and said that Taiwan is still a vital partner of the U.S.; Taiwan is a successful democratic story and also a powerful force of freedom for the world. She also mentioned that Taiwan shares the same value with the U.S., and wins the respect from the U.S. The United State will keep supporting Taiwan in the future. However, she neither explained why the U.S. government removed the national flag from the website nor promised the flag would make a comeback on the website in the future.

Nonetheless, Nauert reiterated that the U.S. policy on Taiwan has never changed, sticking Three Communiqués and “One China” from Taiwan Relations Act. She also said that the United States does not seek to become an adversary with China, but the U.S. will continue to pay attention to Indo-Pacific regions that have chances to be invaded and mistreated by China in order to maintain the rule of law on the basis of the world order.

Before the question time of the press conference, Nauert took the initiative to make a statement that the U.S. supports and guarantees freedom of the press around the world. In the future, the U.S. will also continue its negotiation on the persecution of press freedom with other countries. The U.S. has demanded senior Burmese officials to unconditionally and immediately release two Reuters reporters arrested for being accused of violating the law of state secret. In addition, the U.S. also demanded that China lift the Internet blockade on the U.S. media and cancel restrictions on the work of journalists’ interview.

Recently, Chinese President Xi and U.S. President Trump conversed on the phone, and Xi hoped that the United States will follow the four high-level dialogues established last year in 2018. In response, Nauert stated the dialogues last year were a success, but she currently have no idea if there will be another round of strategic dialogue this year.