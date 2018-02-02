AP Interview: Ksenia Sobchak makes Russian election glitter

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top foe in next month’s election isn’t a candidate; it’s public apathy.

But he has one rival who could draw voters to the polls: the celebrity TV host Ksenia Sobchak.

With her glamour, sharp wit and defiant ways, Sobchak is both loved and loathed — and maybe is just the candidate the Kremlin needs to give the March 18 election the veneer of legitimacy it so desires.

The 36-year-old Sobchak said in an interview with The Associated Press that “my popularity is huge. I’m the only person … known to all Russian people like Putin. There is no one else in the country who is as well-known as me.”