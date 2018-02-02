Two Taiwanese badminton players progress to India Open quarterfinals

By Charles Kang and Kuan-lin Liu

New Delhi, (CNA) ─ Taiwanese badminton players Chou Tien-chen (周天成) and Wang Tzu-wei (王子維) reached the quarterfinals of the men’s singles at the 2018 India Open in New Delhi on Thursday.

Chou and Wang won hard-earned victories in their matches against Malaysia’s Daren Liew (劉國倫) and Russia’s Vladimir Malkov. It was anyone’s game in the first set of Chou’s match against Liew, but the Taiwanese eked out a 21-19 victory. Although Liew came back with a vengeance to take the second set convincingly, Chou dug deep in the third set, winning the match 21-19, 17-21, 21-6.

Meanwhile, Wang lost the first set against Malkov 19-21, but as mistakes crept into his opponents play, won a close second set 21-18 and ran away with the third set 21-12. Chou, who is ranked No. 7 in the world, and Wang, who is No. 12, will now face off against India’s Sai Praneeth and China’s Shi Yuqi (石宇奇), respectively, in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Other Taiwanese players in the India Open who failed to reach the quarterfinals included Hsu Jen-hao (許仁豪) in the men’s singles and Lu Ching-yao (盧靜堯), Yang Po-han (楊博涵) in the men’s doubles.

The 2018 India Open is a Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 500 event, with prize money of US$350,000, being held from Jan. 30 to Feb. 4.