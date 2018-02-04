Taiwanese badminton player reaches India Open final

By Romulo Huang

Taipei,(CNA) ─ Taiwanese badminton player Chou Tien-chen (周天成) has advanced to the final of the 2018 India Open after a hard-earned win over Chinese player Qiao Bin in the semifinals this Saturday.

Chou, ranked seventh in the world and seeded third in the India Open, got past unseeded Qiao in two straight games, 23-21 and 21-16. On Sunday, Chou will vie for the championship title, taking on the four-seeded Chinese Shi Yuqi who came from behind to defeat Iskandar Zulkanain of Malaysia in three games 18-21, 21-10 and 21-19 in the

other semifinal.

The 2018 India Open is a Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 500 event that carries a total prize of US$350,000.