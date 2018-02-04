President Tsai touts reforms in recorded speech to expats in U.S.

By Rita Cheng and Evelyn Kao

Washington, (CNA) ─ President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) gave an update Saturday on the efforts and achievements of her administration, saying in a recorded address to a group of Taiwanese expatriates in the United States that her main focus has been on reform.

The government has been tackling the most difficult reforms first, such as restructuring Taiwan’s pension system to prevent its bankruptcy, Tsai said in the recorded video, which was played at a luncheon for overseas Taiwanese in Washington ahead of the Feb. 16

Lunar New Year’s Day. To Taiwanese expatriates, Tsai said, it might appear that Taiwan’s

society is in chaos but that is because the hard tasks are being done first.

In fact, over the past year, several economic indicators, including the stock market and employment indexes, have signaled a recovery in Taiwan, she said. Tsai said her administration is also tackling other areas of reform and is determined to safeguard national security and achieve greater autonomy in national defense. She urged the expatriates to maintain their support for Taiwan and to continue to help raise its profile in Washington.

Premier Lai Ching-te (賴清德) also addressed the gathering in a recorded video, saying that despite multiple challenges and difficulties last year, Taiwan’s government and people have achieved peaceful development in cross-Taiwan Strait relations and seen economic growth under Tsai’s leadership. The government has been working on pension, tax, transitional justice and referendum reforms, among others, he said.

In addition, it has launched a national infrastructure development plan to stimulate the economy and a program to accelerate structural transformation of domestic industries, Lai said.