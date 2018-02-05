Massive snowstorm delays flights, cancels school in Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — A weekend-long snowstorm in Moscow has delayed flights, cut power supplies to nearby villages and even prompted authorities to call a snow day — a highly unusual occurrence in the frost-resistant Russian capital.

The Meteorological Office said on Monday that more than a month’s average of snow fell on Moscow over the weekend with the height of snow now reaching up to 55 centimeters (22 inches) in some parts of the capital.

In a city where school is rarely ever canceled, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said parents are not expected to take children to school on Monday.

More than 60,000 households in regions surrounding Moscow were left without electricity over the weekend but the power supply was restored by Monday.