Paris attacks suspect in Brussels for trial
A police convoy carrying Salah Abdeslam and other members of the trial arrives under police guard at the Brussels Justice Palace in Brussels on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Salah Abdeslam and Soufiane Ayari face trial for taking part in a shooting incident in Vorst, Belgium on March 15, 2016. The incident took place when six members of a Franco-Belgian research team investigating the attacks in Paris were conducting a search in an allegedly empty safe house of the terrorists and were attacked. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The only surviving member of the Islamic State cell that attacked Paris in November 2015 is appearing in public for the first time since his arrest nearly two years ago.

Salah Abdeslam goes on trial Monday in his hometown of Brussels for the shooting that led to his capture.

Security is high at the Brussels courthouse, with armed guards and multiple checkpoints leading to the courtroom where Abdeslam is to appear.

He has refused to speak to investigators in France. Days after his capture, extremists struck in Brussels. In all, 162 people died in the two attacks.

