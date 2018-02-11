Kvitova sends Czechs into Fed Cup semis

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic advanced to the Fed Cup semifinals after double Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beat Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 Sunday.

Kvitova’s victory gave the Czechs an insurmountable 3-0 lead in the first-round match and secured a 10th straight appearance in the last four. They will face Germany or Belarus in the April semifinals.

Kvitova secured the win on her first match point.

The big-hitting Czech player put her opponent under pressure with aggressive strokes on the indoor hard court, breaking serve twice in the opening set.

Kvitova, who hit a total of 10 aces, then got the decisive break for a 4-3 lead in the second set after Bencic sent a forehand long.