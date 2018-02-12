Taipei, Feb. 12 (CNA) Applications are now open for a new type of visa for foreign nationals wishing to enter Taiwan to seek white-collar jobs, following the implementation on Feb. 8 of a law aimed at attracting foreign professionals, the national Bureau of Consular Affairs (BOCA) said Monday.

A quota of 2,000 has been set for the first year of the job-seeking visa, which allows foreign nationals to remain in Taiwan for up to six months while looking for employment.

According to BOCA, the special employment-seeking visa will be limited to foreign nationals who were earning at least NT$47,971 (US$1,648) per month on average in their most recent six months of employment.

In the case of applicants with no work experience, they must be able to show that they graduated from one of the world’s top-500 universities, as recognized by Taiwan’s Ministry of Education (MOE).

The MOE is still working on its list of 500 universities, which will be published online soon, BOCA told CNA.

Applicants with work experience will be required to provide documents showing their average monthly salary in their most recent six months of employment, while those with no work experience should submit their diploma from one the 500 listed schools, BOCA said.

All applicants must be able to prove they have funds of at least NT$100,000 (US$3,412) to cover their basic living costs for six months in Taiwan, according to BOCA.

Other required supporting documents include a police record, a job-seeking plan, and proof of health insurance coverage for the duration of the applicant’s stay in Taiwan, the office said.

The application forms are available for download on the BOCA website and can be submitted to Taiwan’s overseas missions, which may request an interview, the office said.

It said the application fee for U.S. passport holders is around US$160, and for citizens of all other countries US$50.

The new visa was tailored by BOCA following the passage of the Act for the Recruitment and Employment of Foreign Professionals on Oct. 31.

The act relaxes visa, employment, stay and residence regulations for foreign professionals in Taiwan and offers better incentives in areas such as insurance, taxes and pensions.

(By Joseph Yeh)