Saric scores 24 to lead 76ers past slumping Knicks

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dario Saric scored 24 points to pace all five starters in double figures, and the Philadelphia 76ers won their fourth in a row, 108-92 over the slumping New York Knicks on Monday night.

J.J. Redick had 18 points, Joel Embiid scored 17 and Robert Covington and Ben Simmons each chipped in 13 for the 76ers, who won their 10th straight at home to remain in playoff position in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia, which never trailed, began the night in eighth place in the East, two games clear of Detroit.

Reserve T.J. McConnell had a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Michael Beasley scored 22 points to lead the Knicks, who lost their seventh straight. The Knicks were playing their third game without All-Star Kristaps Porzingis, who suffered a torn left ACL last Tuesday against Milwaukee.

Courtney Lee had 18 points in his first game coming off the bench this season for the Knicks. Lee had started all 57 games this season, but coach Jeff Hornacek elected to go with 6-foot-8 Lance Thomas for defensive purposes to guard Simmons.

Emmanuel Mudiay had seven points in 19 minutes in his second game with the Knicks after being acquired from Denver. He debuted with 14 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday’s 121-113 loss at the Pacers.

The Knicks tied the game for the third and final time on Enes Kanter’s jumper with 3:57 left in the third quarter. Philadelphia took control from that point on.

The 76ers ended the period by scoring 13 of the final 19 points to take an 86-79 lead into the fourth, and then tallied the first eight points of the final quarter. Amir Johnson made the first of two free throws with 8:34 left to put Philadelphia ahead 94-79.

BELINELLI ON BOARD

The 76ers signed veteran 3-point specialist Marco Belinelli. The 31-year-old was averaging 11.4 points in 23.3 minutes per game with the Hawks, who bought him out to allow him to join a contending team.

Belinelli said he chose Philadelphia over Oklahoma City, Toronto, Milwaukee and Portland largely because he believes the 76ers are a team on the rise and wants to help their playoff push. He didn’t play on Monday.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Fell to 7-24 on the road. … Tim Hardaway Jr. missed all eight of his 3-point attempts and finished with nine points. … New York was 6-for-24 from 3-point range.

76ers: Allen Iverson rang the ceremonial Liberty Bell before the game. … Justin Anderson sprained his right ankle with 5:47 left in the second quarter and didn’t return. … Embiid was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week earlier Monday. He averaged 26.7 points, 15 rebounds and 2.3 blocks last week as the Sixers went 3-0.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Washington on Wednesday night.

76ers: Cap a five-game homestand on Wednesday night against Miami.

