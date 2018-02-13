Society Poor air quality recorded in central, southern Taiwan

Taipei, Feb. 13 (CNA) Nearly 20 air quality monitoring stations in central and southern Taiwan reported unhealthy air for sensitive groups Tuesday morning, according to the Environmental Protection Administration’s Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network.

As of 10 a.m., the Air Quality Index (AQI) flashed orange, indicating unhealthy air for sensitive groups, at 17 monitoring stations from Yunlin to Pingtung counties and at a station on the offshore Matsu Islands, according to the AQI network.

The AQI also flashed red, signaling unhealthy air for the general public, in Kaohsiung’s Nanzi District, data from the monitoring network showed.

The bad air was attributed to a lack of wind to disperse atmospheric pollutants, and the poor conditions were likely to persist Tuesday and cause the air quality to deteriorate further, the EPA said.

The AQI was expected to flash red for some areas of Kaohsiung and Pingtung and orange for parts of central Taiwan, Yunlin County, Chiayi County and Tainan later Tuesday, the EPA said.

In the rest of western Taiwan and all of eastern Taiwan, the air quality was rated as either good or fair, the monitoring data showed.

The EPA’s AQI takes into account ozone, PM2.5 and PM10 particulates, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitric oxide concentrations in the air.

(By Wu Hsin-yun and Evelyn Kao)