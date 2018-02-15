Warm weather forecast on Lunar New Year’s Eve

Taipei, Feb. 15 (CNA) The weather around Taiwan will be warm on Thursday, Lunar New Year’s Eve, with highs of 23-26 degrees Celsius in the northern half of the country and 27-29 degrees in the south, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

In eastern Taiwan, daytime highs of 24-25 degrees can be expected, CWB forecaster Chen Chien-an (陳建安) said, adding that temperatures across the country will plunge at night to around 15 degrees.

The weather will also remain dry, except in coastal areas of Hualien and Taitung in the east, where light rain is likely due to moisture over the sea, Chen said.

However, he warned of fog in western Taiwan and the outlying Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu islands, saying motorists and ferry passengers should be aware of poor visibility, particularly late night.

A weak cold front is expected to pass over Taiwan on Friday, bringing stronger northeasterly winds and a chance of rain in windward areas, such as coastal parts of Keelung and mountainous areas of greater Taipei.

Due to the northeasterly winds, Friday is likely to be cloudy, while on Saturday daytime temperatures will drop to about 20 degrees, according to Chen.

(By Chen Wei-ting and Evelyn Kao)