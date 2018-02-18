AP PHOTOS: Highlights of Day 9 at the Pyeongchang Olympics

AP PHOTOS: Highlights of Day 9 at the Pyeongchang Olympics
Austria's Marcel Hirscher skis to the gold medal following the second run of the men's giant slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PYEONCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Marcel Hirscher of Austria won his second gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics by a huge margin in the giant slalom. Oystein Braaten, a 22-year-old from Norway, captured the gold medal in ski slopestyle, far outdistancing American Gus Kenworthy, who came in last. And Norway also triumphed in the men’s 4×10-kilometer relay, winning its fifth cross-country skiing gold of the games.

Here are some highlights of Day 9 from Associated Press photographers.

