AP PHOTOS: Highlights of Day 9 at the Pyeongchang Olympics

PYEONCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Marcel Hirscher of Austria won his second gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics by a huge margin in the giant slalom. Oystein Braaten, a 22-year-old from Norway, captured the gold medal in ski slopestyle, far outdistancing American Gus Kenworthy, who came in last. And Norway also triumphed in the men’s 4×10-kilometer relay, winning its fifth cross-country skiing gold of the games.

