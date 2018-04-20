Pacino, De Palma remember 'Scarface' at Tribeca reunion

NEW YORK (AP) — Old “Scarface” friends have said hello again at a 35th anniversary screening Thursday that reunited stars Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer and Steven Bauer and filmmaker Brian De Palma.

The evening, one of the main events of the Tribeca Film Festival, was full of reflection on how the ferocious and garish gangster epic — like Tony Montana’s rise from dishwasher to drug lord — has grown in stature over the years.

De Palma, the celebrated 77-year-old filmmaker of “Carlito’s Way” and “The Untouchables,” suggested the arc of Montana in “Scarface” was reminiscent of President Donald Trump’s.

The crowd cheered for favorite lines and scenes during the screening. One sour note occurred when a moderator asked Pfeiffer about her weight during filming, prompting boos from the audience in the Beacon Theatre.