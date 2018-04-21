Doc series revisits death of Trayvon and birth of a movement

NEW YORK (AP) — Six years after his death, Trayvon Martin’s name is known throughout the country as a symbol of social injustice and a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement his killing helped forge.

But that Trayvon, the 17-year-old killed in 2012, might easily have remained anonymous to the wider public is one of the indelible impressions left by the six-part documentary series “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story.” The first episode was to premiere Friday at the Tribeca Film Festival.

In an interview, Trayvon’s father, Tracy Martin, says “Rest in Power” is “a teaching tool” that can inspire engagement for “many social justice issues that are plaguing our society today.”