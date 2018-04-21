Caps' Burakovsky to have surgery, out rest of first round

Washington Capitals left wing Andre Burakovsky (65) shoots the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Ryan Murray (27) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series, Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Washington Capitals winger Andre Burakovsky will have minor surgery to repair an upper-body injury and miss the rest of the first-round series against Columbus.

Coach Barry Trotz says Burakovsky could return if his team advances deeper in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Burakovsky was injured in Game 2 Sunday on a hit by Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner.

The 23-year-old Burakovsky had been playing in a top-six role for the Capitals in the first round after putting up 12 goals and 13 assists in 56 regular-season games. His absence pushed Chandler Stephenson up the lineup to play alongside Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie.

Stephenson skated a regulation career-high 17:02 in the Capitals’ Game 4 victory on Thursday that tied the series at 2. Game 5 is Saturday afternoon in Washington.

