Baez, Schwarber homer, Cubs beat Rockies 16-5

DENVER (AP) — Javier Baez and Kyle Schwarber each had a homer and four RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs rode a seven-run sixth inning to a 16-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

Baez had four hits, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. Schwarber had three hits, connecting for his fourth home run of the season in the sixth to help break open the game. Albert Amora Jr. added four hits, including a double and RBI single.

Kyle Hendricks (1-1) struck out six and allowed three runs on five hits in five innings to pick up his first win of the season.

Nolan Arenado homered for Colorado in his return from a five-game suspension stemming from his involvement in a brawl against San Diego earlier this month.

The Cubs, who had a season high in runs and hits (18), broke a tie with a pair of unearned runs in the fifth, moving in front 5-3. They batted around in the sixth, collecting a season-high six hits in the inning, three of them for extra bases.

The first of those, an RBI triple by Jason Heyward, chased Jon Gray (1-4), who allowed seven runs — five earned — in five-plus innings. Schwarber’s three-run drive off reliever Bryan Shaw highlighted the outburst, reaching the stand of evergreens beyond the centerfield wall. Schwarber added an RBI single in the Cubs’ three-run eighth.

Singles by Almora and Baez, and Kris Bryant’s walk loaded the bases in the third. Almora scored on Anthony Rizzo’s double-play grounder as Chicago evened the score at 3-3.

Chicago jumped to a 2-0 lead when Almora beat out an infield single to lead off the game and Baez followed by connecting for his sixth home run of the season.

The Rockies answered with a three-run first, getting an RBI single from Charlie Blackmon and a two-run homer by Arenado, who clubbed the first pitch for his second homer of the season in his first game back since serving his suspension for charging the mound April 11 against San Diego.

ON FURTHER REVIEW

Baez hit a one-out double and initially was called out trying to advance on Bryant’s fielder’s choice. But the call was overturned on review after replays showed Baez had beaten third baseman Arenado’s tag. Baez later scored on a groundout and Bryant came home on Arenado’s errant throw to first after fielding a grounder by Wilson Contreras.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Eddie Butler was placed on the 10-day disabled list because of a right groin strain. RHP Luke Farrell was recalled from Triple A Iowa to fill Butler’s roster spot. Farrell was expected to serve in long relief.

Rockies: RF Carlos Gonzalez missed the game with right hamstring soreness. He tweaked his hamstring Wednesday making a diving catch at Pittsburgh. The Rockies were off on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Yu Darvish (0-1, 6.00 ERA) allowed a season-high nine hits and four walks in taking the loss in his last start against Atlanta.

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (0-0, 4.74 ERA) is seeking his first win in his fifth start of the season.