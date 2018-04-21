Fed Cup: Kvitova gives Czechs 1-0 lead over Germany

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Petra Kvitova defeated Julia Goerges 6-3, 6-2 Saturday to give the Czech Republic a 1-0 lead over Germany in their Fed Cup World Group semifinal.

Goerges lasted only an hour with 23 unforced errors against the 10th-ranked Kvitova, who dropped just two points on her serve in the second set and converted four of five break points.

It was Kvitova’s 29th singles match win in the Fed Cup.

Angelique Kerber hoped to level the score later Saturday against Karolina Pliskova in the second rubber.

The 10-time champion Czechs have a 7-1 head-to-head record over their hosts. The Germans’ only win came in 1987 when Steffi Graf was part of the team that beat Czechoslovakia 2-1 in the World Group semifinals in Vancouver.