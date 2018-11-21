Dolce & Gabbana canceled a fashion show in Shanghai on Wednesday after a series of promotional videos were criticized as racist and full of outdated stereotypes by Chinese celebrities and social media users.
The controversial commercials, which have since been deleted from the company’s Weibo account, featured a Chinese woman struggling to eat pizza and spaghetti with chopsticks.
The row was further compounded by screenshots circulating online appearing to show co-founder Stefano Gabbana making disparaging remarks about China while defending the promotional videos in an Instagram chat.
The Italian luxury fashion house apologized for the insulting remarks but said Gabbana’s Instagram account had been hacked and the comments were not genuine.
“We are sorry for the impact and harm these untrue remarks have had on China and the Chinese people,” it said.
‘Very unfortunate’
In a statement from Milan headquarters, designers Gabbana and Domenico Dolce said: “What happened today was very unfortunate not only for us, but also for all the people who worked day and night to bring this event to life.”
Earlier, a host of celebrities, such as actress Li Bingbing and singer Wang Junkai, said they would boycott the Shanghai show.
Zhang Ziyi, who starred in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” said on social media that the Italian brand had “disgraced itself.”
China is a critical market for luxury brands such as Dolce & Gabbana. Chinese customers account for over a third of all luxury purchases. That figure is expected to rise to 46 percent by 2025.
Dolce & Gabbana has 44 boutiques in China, including four in Shanghai.
“Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.” Nike decided to energize its “Just Do It” motto by using the face of Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback known as one of the first players to kneel during the national anthem. The polarizing campaign has led to a drop in Nike’s shares, but the social media storm it provoked remains a marketing hit.
11 ads with a political twist
Meanwhile in South America
Much attention has been given to Nike’s ads in the US, but its recent Mexican campaign also got South America talking. In a country known for its machismo, the “Juntas Imparables” (Together Unstoppable) spot features female athletes only. The final scene (photo) is seen as a nod to Argentina’s Right to Abort protest movement, dubbed the Green Tide, as green scarves serve as the feminists’ symbol.
11 ads with a political twist
Addressing social and political issues
Benetton has been renowned for its provocative advertising for ages. This shot of gay activist and AIDS victim David Kirby was used for an ad in 1992. Many activists felt it was commercializing a person’s suffering; they launched a global campaign to boycott the company. The family of the victim however backed Benetton. The company stated that it was the first advertising campaign to address AIDS.
11 ads with a political twist
The colors of human suffering?
From a bloody mafia killing in the 90s to photos of refugees in 2018, critics have often asked why human suffering should help sell Benetton’s clothes. Despite the backlash created by different campaigns, the clothing company has kept using documentary shots to promote its brand, a strategy developed by its famous art director Oliviero Toscani.
11 ads with a political twist
Religious kiss
This other Benetton series rather relied on heavy photoshopping. The 2012 Unhate campaign featured a series of world leaders locking lips with some of their greatest adversaries. While the campaign won top awards, the image depicting Pope Benedict XVI kissing Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayeb, a top Egyptian imam, was removed after the Vatican threatened to take legal action against the company.
11 ads with a political twist
Far-right neighbor? Time to move
In Germany, car rental company Sixt used a photo of controversial deputy leader of Alternative for Germany (AfD), Alexander Gauland, in one of its ads: “For everyone who has a Gauland in their neighborhood,” the caption reads. The AfD countered with an ad promoting a cheaper company, stating “For everyone who lives near Sixt.” The company promoted, however, positioned itself against the far-right.
11 ads with a political twist
Reacting to the world’s top stories
In 2013, the German lingerie company Blush played on the NSA scandal that revealed it had been spying on Chancellor Angela Merkel: “Dear NSA, don’t spy on Angela, peek at Angelique,” says this ad. In another ad, a woman in underwear called on the world’s most famous whistle-blower: “Dear Edward Snowden, there’s still a lot to uncover.”
11 ads with a political twist
Hip sunglasses at a concentration camp
Australian-based company Valley Eyewear didn’t aim to provoke with its campaign, but the ads featuring slick black-and-white pictures and videos of a model on the site of the Jasenovac concentration camp in Croatia, where over 80,000 people died, inevitably caused outrage. After users called for a boycott of the company’s products, it apologized and removed the ads.
11 ads with a political twist
White-washing
A 2016 ad by Shanghai Leishang Cosmetics showed a black man being “washed” into a fair-skinned Asian man. The firm was accused of racism and pulled the video after apologizing. However, a representative of the company also told a Chinese nationalist newspaper that critics were “too sensitive.”
11 ads with a political twist
Black woman turns white
Similarly, Dove was accused of racism in 2017 following a campaign that showed a black woman turning into a white one. The company also apologized and deleted the post. It wasn’t the first time that it had been at the center of similar controversies. For example, back in 2015, it released a cream that advertised for use on “normal to dark skin.”
11 ads with a political twist
As long as your husband is happy
This 2018 ad for Dr. Oetker, a German company specialized in baking products, was accused of sexism. Released during the World Cup, it shows a woman with a soccer-shaped cake and reads: “Bake your husband happy — even if he has a second love.” The company claimed the campaign was developed “with modern women” and that critics didn’t understand its irony.