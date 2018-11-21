LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The Maui Invitational has a marquee matchup for its title game.

Top-ranked Duke vies for its record sixth Maui title against No. 3 Gonzaga at the Lahaina Civic Center on Wednesday night.

The Blue Devils (5-0) are 17-0 all-time in Maui after holding off No. 8 Auburn in the semifinals Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs are seeking their second Maui title after racing past Arizona in the second half of the semifinals.

Arizona faces Iowa State in the third-place game.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25