CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami has dismissed leading receiver Jeff Thomas from its team, a move that comes just three days before the Hurricanes play their regular-season finale.

Thomas led Miami with 35 catches and 563 receiving yards this season. The team Wednesday did not say specifically why Thomas was dismissed.

It’s the latest blow in a rocky season for the Hurricanes (6-5, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), the preseason pick to win the ACC’s Coastal Division and a team that started ranked No. 8 nationally. But they lost four straight games from Oct. 13 through Nov. 10, have struggled on offense all season and now will be without perhaps their fastest player.

Miami plays host to No. 24 Pittsburgh on Saturday.

