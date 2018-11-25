JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — President Donald Trump has tweeted support for U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, a day before he plans to campaign with the fellow Republican in Mississippi ahead of her runoff against a Democrat.

Trump tweeted Sunday that Hyde-Smith “is an outstanding person who is strong on the Border, Crime, Military … Needed in D.C.” The two are to appear together Monday in the northeastern city of Tupelo and later Monday at a Gulf Coast rally in Biloxi.

Hyde-Smith is the first woman to represent Mississippi in Congress under a temporary Senate appointment since April. She’s up against Democratic former Congressman Mike Espy, a former U.S. agriculture secretary vying to become the first black senator from the state since Reconstruction.

Tuesday’s winner gets the final two years of a six-year term.