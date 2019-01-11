TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says Cristiano Ronaldo is “very calm” amid the latest developments in an alleged rape case involving an American woman.

Ronaldo is being asked by police to provide a DNA sample in an investigation of the allegation by Kathryn Mayorga, a former model and schoolteacher, that he raped her in his Las Vegas hotel penthouse in 2009 and paid her to keep quiet.

Speaking in a pre-match news conference, Allegri says “Ronaldo’s case is a private matter. … I’ve seen him very calm.”

Allegri adds that Ronaldo will play in an Italian Cup match at Bologna on Saturday: “He’ll play tomorrow. We’ll see about when and how.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports