OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Klay Thompson picked up where he left off on his record-setting night in Chicago earlier this season, making seven more 3-pointers and scoring 30 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 146-109 victory over the Bulls on Friday night.

Thompson set an NBA mark in the first meeting between the teams on Oct. 29 by hitting 14 3-pointers as part of a 52-point night while playing only the first three quarters. He made three from long range in the first 70 seconds of the rematch and the rout was on in the most lopsided win of the season for Golden State.

The Warriors took a double-digit lead after just 2:19 and the Bulls never got the game back within single digits. Jonas Jerebko banked in a 3-pointer from beyond half court at the end of the first quarter to give Golden State a 43-17 lead that grew to 44 points in the third quarter.

Stephen Curry made back-to-back 3-pointers early in the third quarter to move past Jason Terry into third place all-time in made 3-pointers. He made five overall and finished with 28 points. His 2,285 career 3s trail only Reggie Miller (2,560) and Ray Allen (2,973) in NBA history.

Kevin Durant added 22 for the Warriors, his 15th straight game with at least 20 points.

Zach LaVine scored 29 points to lead the Bulls, who have lost six straight games.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Chicago had its largest first-quarter deficit in franchise history. … The Bulls allowed 18 3-pointers and made only nine. They have given up 103 more 3-pointers than they’ve made this season, the worst differential in the league. … G Kris Dunn finished with a minus-45 rating. … G Bobby Portis was on a 28-minute limit in his third game back from an ankle injury, but played less than 17 with the game out of hand early. He scored 16 points.

Warriors: The 26-point lead after the opening quarter was the biggest for the Warriors since they led Sacramento by 30 points on Nov. 2, 1991. … Thompson’s 21 3-pointers in two games vs. Chicago are tied for the most ever in one season against the Bulls with the 21 made by Antoine Walker in four games in 2001-02. … Thompson is averaging 27.7 points over his last six games.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Visit Utah on Saturday.

Warriors: Visit Dallas on Sunday.

