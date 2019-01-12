TAIPEI (The China Post) – According to the latest poll released on June 9, the popularity of President Tsai Ing-wen has leaped to its highest in months, owing to her tough response to President Xi Jinping’s unification speech on Jan.2.

根據9日公布的最新民調顯示，在開年之初，中國國家主席習近平一席促統談話，引發總統蔡英文強勢回嗆。

Despite the soaring concerns on her re-election bid within the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the move has improved her position on Taiwan’s political scene.

加上黨內的逼宮，要蔡英文放棄連任，意外讓民調已瀕臨死亡線的蔡英文止跌回升，這些「豬隊友」的神助功，適時的為蔡英文連任之路，提供了絕佳的政治舞台。

She worried for sure worrying as she was paving her way for re-election. When she proposed the “Four Must” pledge on the development of cross-strait relations for the very first time, however, she did not receive much attention at home in first the time.

就在蔡英文為連任之路備感憂心之際，今年元旦蔡英文首次對兩岸議題提出「四個必須」，當時雖然並未引起國內重視。

The following day, however, Xi’s “Message to Compatriots in Taiwan” not only equaled “one country, two systems” with the “1992 Consensus,” but also stressed that force remains an option in order to achieve unification.

不過隔天習近平的「告台灣同胞書」強勢提出促統，不僅否認九二共識的一中各表，還強調不排除對台動武。

The announcement created a backlash among Taiwanese people and the response of President Tsai Ing-wen suddenly won back their support in this regard.

此舉引發台灣民眾強烈不滿，而蔡英文的強勢回應，更為她搶回了兩岸發言的主導權。

“I should fight for the people in Taiwan, not for my own position,” she said.

蔡英文的「總統應該為台灣人民而奮鬥，不是為自己的權位」。

She added: “As long as I am the president, I will shoulder all the pressure. And Taiwan will not accept the ‘1992 Consensus’ and the idea of ‘one country, two systems.’”

「只要我當總統的一天，我絕對會擋住所有壓力，台灣不會接受九二共識、一國兩制」。

“It’s not for me to say who is going to run for the president or not. Just trust the mechanism of democracy,” she concluded in a speech that helped save her shrinking popularity and secure her chance for her re-election bid.

「誰要選、誰不選，不是誰說了算，相信民主機制就對了」的談話，不僅讓她的政治聲望止跌回升，更穩住了她參選總統的連任機會。