SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic leaders in the states are wasting no time delivering on their biggest campaign promise — to expand access to health care and make it more affordable.

The first full week of state legislative sessions and swearings-in for governors saw a flurry of proposals.

Newly elected California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans to expand Medicaid to those in the country illegally up to age 26 and implement a mandate that everyone buy insurance or face a fine.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee proposed a public health insurance option for people who have trouble affording coverage.

Democrats in several other states are considering ways that people who are uninsured but make too much to qualify for Medicaid or other subsidized coverage can buy Medicaid policies.