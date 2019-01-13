NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago safety Adrian Amos has been fined ,739 by the NFL for his unnecessary roughness penalty in the Bears’ playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Amos hit tight end Zach Ertz, who was deemed a defenseless receiver, in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 16-15 win last Sunday. It came on a third-down play that extended the drive that gave the Eagles a 10-6 lead on Dallas Goedert’s 10-yard touchdown catch.

Eagles defensive lineman Bennett was docked ,026 on Saturday, also for unnecessary roughness, for an open-handed punch to the face of Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long’s face in the second quarter. It was also a third-down play that extended a drive, and Chicago kicked a field goal a few plays later.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL