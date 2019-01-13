TAIPEI (CNA) — Passenger traffic at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport is expected to surge around the Lunar New Year holiday in February and daily passenger volume could top 140,000 on Feb. 10, the last day of the nine-day holiday, according to Taoyuan International Airport Corp. on Jan. 12.

The company estimates that there will be 862 flights on Feb. 10 and 790 flights per day from Jan. 30-Feb. 3, and Feb. 5-13.

An additional 1,050 flights will operate between Jan. 30 and Feb. 17, the company said, adding that its 32,000 staff are more than capable of handling the increase in air traffic.

The airport reassured the public about its ability to cope with the increase in traffic, in response to local media reports that the number of daily flights around the Lunar New Year holiday has increased significantly from 700 last year, while it is also undergoing taxiway construction.

By Chiu Chun-chin and Lee Hsin-Yin