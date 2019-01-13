SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 22 points, Willie Cauley-Stein had his second straight double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings beat the road-weary Charlotte Hornets 104-97 on Saturday night.

De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield each scored 21 points for the Kings, who improved to 10-3 against Eastern Conference teams this season. The Hornets fell to 2-11 against teams from the West.

Kemba Walker had 31 points despite going 3 for 12 on 3-pointers for the Hornets, who have lost three straight and five of six. Charlotte is 5-15 away from home this season, and is 1-4 on a trip that ends Monday at San Antonio.

Walker had 14 points in the first half and Charlotte led 59-57 entering the third period. The Kings held an 82-76 lead at the start of the fourth quarter. Charlotte opened the final period with four straight points to pull within a bucket, but Bogdanovic had five points in a 10-0 run to give the Kings a 92-80 lead.

Walker responded with six straight points to start a 9-0 Charlotte run that brought the Hornets back within three points, yet they could get no closer as Hield scored eight late points and the Kings extended their lead.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Tony Parker was given the night off. . Host the Kings on Thursday. . Three straight losses tied their longest skid of the season.

Kings: Cauley-Stein had 14 points and 14 rebounds two nights earlier in Sacramento’s 112-102 home victory over the Detroit Pistons. . Broke a three-game losing streak to the Hornets, and defeated Charlotte in Sacramento for the first time since 2015.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Visit San Antonio on Monday. Charlotte is playing 10 of its 14 games in January on the road.

Kings: Host the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, wrapping up a three-game homestand. The Kings then have a six-game road trip, and do not play again in Sacramento until Jan. 30.

