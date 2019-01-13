Las Vegas (CNA) — The 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), one of the world’s top tech exhibitions, which was held Jan. 8-11 in Las Vegas, showed how fifth generation communications technology (5G) and artificial intelligence (AI) will transform the future, according to industry experts.

The four-day event, which brought together 4,500 exhibitors, showcased the latest innovative technologies and serviCES in a display area of 268,418 square meters attracted about 180,000 visitors.

The exhibitors included world leading technology brands LG, Samsung, Huawei, Intel and Qualcomm as well as automobile manufacturers Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Nissan and thousands of startups.

The CES 2019 keynote stage featured some of the biggest names in tech, including AMD, AT&T Communications, IBM, LG and Verizon. CES is the only show where the entire 5G ecosystem — the backbone for transportation, virtual reality, sports technology and digital health — comes together.

“5G will change everything — 5G is the promise of so much more than what we have seen from wireless technology,” said Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg during his keynote speech.

CES 2019 showed AI will influence every aspect of our lives.

IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty said in his opening speech which explored how AI will prove data is the “world’s greatest natural resource,” enabling revolutions from smart cities to health care, transportation to robotics.

Another focus of CES 2019 was the automotive industry, with 11 major manufacturers displaying products that will shape the future automotive landscape, including Bell Helicopter’s air taxi, a massive flying hybrid of a drone crossed with a helicopter, and Harley-Davidson Inc’s electric motorcycle.

CES Sports Zone was a global arena for sports technology innovation, showcasing products and technology that enhance athletic performance, smart arenas, eSports and next generation sponsorships. C Space brought together the world’s innovators, marketers and creative thinkers in one venue, allowing visitors to view disruptive trends and how they are going to change the future of brand marketing and entertainment.

Eureka Park, the home for startups at CES, featured more than 1,200 companies from over 50 countries offering disruptive innovations, attracting investors and big-name brands. “CES showcases the power of innovation to solve global problems and improve lives around the world,” said Gary Shapiro, president, and CEO of Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

“The passion, ideas and business connections at CES make this the most significant global tech event — and the most inspirational week of the year.” “Every business must now embrace technology to succeed,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president of CES. “And companies like Procter & Gamble, John Deere, and Raytheon proved that at CES 2019.”

By Jiang Ming-yan and Evelyn Kao