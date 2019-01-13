NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Hart isn’t hosting the Oscars, but he’s got a number one movie.

Hart’s “The Upside” surpassed expectations to open with .6 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates Sunday.

The strong performance of “The Upside” pushed “Aquaman” to second after the aquatic superhero’s three-week reign on top of the North American box office.

Over the weekend, “Aquaman” passed billion worldwide.

Opening in third place was the canine adventure “A Dog’s Way Home” with .3 million.

Early January is often a dumping ground in movie theaters and the weekend featured a number of duds.

Keanu Reeves’ sci-fi thriller “Replicas” debuted with just .5 million.