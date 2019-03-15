TAIPEI (CNA) – A plan to invite Arnold Schwarzenegger, Hollywood actor and former governor of California, to visit Kaohsiung this month has been put on hold after consulting the mayor, according to a city official Thursday.

The plan was suspended due to a lack of funding, Kaohsiung Information Bureau director-general Anne Wang (王淺秋) said.

Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) was consulted before the decision was made, she added.

Since Han took over as Kaohsiung mayor, the city’s Tourism Bureau Director Pan Heng-hsu (潘恆旭) has on several occasions discussed the plan to invite Schwarzenegger to visit the port city in March.

The U turn came to light after Pan was asked by a member of the public when Schwarzenegger was coming as it is already March.

In response, Pan told reporters Thursday morning that he would need to check on the progress of the visit as it was being handled by a public relations agency.

However, Wang confirmed later in the day that the Information Bureau was in charge of the plan to invite Schwarzenegger, but it has been put on hold.

The bureau also released a statement through the social media app Line to confirm that a representative from a public relations agency in the United States did visit Taiwan and expressed an interest in helping to publicize Kaohsiung.

However, after further considering funding and related reception matters, it has now been confirmed that the invitation has been put on hold, the statement said.

By Wang Shu-fen and William Yen