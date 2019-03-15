韓團BIG BANG成員勝利3月14日於首爾地方警察局報到，為近日捲入毒品及性醜聞公開道歉。

TAIPEI (The China Post) – Lee Seung-hyun, better known by his stage name Seungri of K-pop mega-group BIG BANG, arrived at a police station in Seoul on March 14 and apologized publicly over drug dealing and prostitution allegations.

勝利一月爆出曾經營的「Burning Sun」夜店有鬥毆、吸毒、性買賣等罪行。

According to media reports, the K-pop star is accused of violence, drug use, and sexual bribery at his night club, the “Burning Sun.”

進而揭發鄭俊英偷拍、散布淫片事件。

K-pop star Jung Joon-young was also involved in the scandal, according to police investigations. He is accused of filming sex scenes without his partner’s consent and sharing them online.

勝利於台灣時間1點到達，一站定位後以90度鞠躬向各位致歉。隨後一名記者即詢問勝利是否承認「性招待」一事，他立即閉眼似乎不滿被中斷發言。

Seungri arrived at 1 a.m. (Taipei time) at the police station, before he apologized, and bowed deeply to the public. When asked if he admits being involved in the sex scandal, however, the K-pop star closed his eyes and expressed his impatience.

隨後再說比起任何言論，他將會誠實的接受調查，說完立即離場，對記者追問的問題一概不答，出場全程不到一分鐘。

“I won’t make any comments and I will contribute to the investigation,” he said. Following his remarks, Seungri left the police station and refused to answer any further questions. The entire scene lasted less than one minute.