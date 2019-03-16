一名台灣駕駛於3月16日早晨撞到他租來的藍寶堅尼，其市價為新台幣1.258千萬。

TAIPEI (The China Post) – A Taiwanese man crashed his car rental in the early hours on March 16, a Lamborghini costing NT$12.58 million (US$407,500).

鄭姓駕駛表示當時他錯過了轉彎處並撞到欄杆，撞壞他草綠色的Huracan RWD Coupe。

The driver, surnamed Cheng (鄭), said he missed a bend in the road and crashed the grass-green Huracan RWD Coupe against a rail.

根據媒體報導，藍寶堅尼車前端嚴重毀損，欄杆另一端則金屬碎片碎滿地。

The front section was severely damaged, according to various media reports, with shards of metal landing on the other side of the railing.

所幸車禍無人受傷，鄭姓駕駛酒測也無反應；只是跑車應該是要拿去報銷了。

Nobody was injured in the accident, and Cheng tested negative for alcohol, but the car will have to be written off completely.

毀損以後跑車只值新台幣六百萬，與其維修不如拿去報廢換錢。

Media pointed out that the car is only worth about NT$6 million since the crash, so there would be no need for repairs, and it would be better to scrap the car altogether.

