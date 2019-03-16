CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A day after an errant fastball bruised his right ankle, Phillies slugger Bryce Harper said he had no concerns about being ready for opening day.

“As of right now, no,” Harper said Saturday. “If I felt that way then I’d probably tell you guys. I really don’t.”

Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler said he wasn’t worried about Harper being set for the opener on March 28 against Atlanta. Harper, who recently signed a record million, 13-year contract, agreed with that assessment.

“Felt good today coming in,” Harper said. “I was a little sore. Just trying to keep the swelling out, things like that.”

X-rays were negative and Harper was listed as day to day. He was struck by a 96 mph fastball from Toronto rookie Trent Thornton in the sixth inning of Friday’s game. Harper sat out Saturday’s exhibition against Houston.

When asked about dodging a major injury, Harper replied “I wish I would have dodged the ball.”

“The first time I really got hit on the ankle bone,” Harper said.

He’s 0 for 5 in 10 plate appearances in four exhibition games.

“It’s definitely important to get back out there and get the at-bats that I need,” Harper said. “But also being smart. I’d rather be healthy than get my at-bats.”

ASTROS 13, PHILLIES 5

Michael Brantley had three RBI singles for Houston. Carlos Correa doubled, singled and scored twice. Brad Peacock got the start, pitching four innings and allowing two runs.

JT Realmuto hit his third home run and added two singles for Philadelphia. Aaron Nola made his third start, pitching 2 2/3 innings and giving up two runs on four hits and three walks.

RED SOX 6, BRAVES 1

Chris Sale made his spring debut for Boston, striking out seven in four scoreless innings. AL MVP Mookie Betts hit his first home run and singled. Jackie Bradley Jr. had an RBI double and stole a base.

Kyle Wright made his fourth start for Atlanta, pitching four innings and permitting two runs.

YANKEES 17, BLUE JAYS (SS) 7

Aaron Judge hit his spring training-leading sixth home run, foiling Toronto’s four-man outfield with a drive into the players’ parking lot. Gleyber Torres also homered for New York. J.A. Happ started, pitching three innings and allowing three runs.

Kendrys Morales hit his first home run and Justin Smoak added his third homer for Toronto’s split squad. Bo Bichette had a double and single, stealing his second base and raising his average to .441.

ORIOLES 4, BLUE JAYS (SS) 3

Prospect Austin Hays hit his fifth home run for Baltimore. Alex Cobb made his third start, pitching five innings and giving up three runs while striking out eight.

Sam Gaviglio made his second start for Toronto’s split squad, allowing two runs in 3 2/3 innings.

CARDINALS 8, NATIONALS 5

Max Scherzer struck out nine in his fifth start for Washington, pitching six innings and allowing one run and four hits. Closer Sean Doolittle retired just two batters, giving up five runs on four hits and a walk.

Nolan Gorman, an 18-year-old already ranked as the second-best prospect for St. Louis, hit his first home run. The 2018 first round draft pick connected off Kyle Barraclough. Andrew Knizner hit a two-out, three-run homer to cap a five-run ninth off Doolittle.

MARLINS 11, METS 6

Pedro Alvarez hit his first two homers for Miami, driving in five runs and scoring three. Miguel Rojas had an RBI double and two singles, raising his average to .517. Sandy Alcantara started and surrendered six runs on nine hits, pitching 3 1/3 innings and striking out seven.

Robinson Cano had a double and two singles, boosting his average to .457 for New York. Michael Conforto had a two-run homer and RBI single. Starter Jason Vargas gave up four runs on five hits and two walks in four innings.

TIGERS 6, PIRATES 3

Christin Stewart hit a two-run homer and an RBI single for Detroit. Grayson Greiner doubled and singled. Matt Moore made his fifth start, pitching 4 1/3 innings and allowing three runs on three hits and two walks.

Chris Archer went just three innings in his third start for Pittsburgh, yielding four runs on six hits and a walk.