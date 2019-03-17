韓團Astro今（16日）在TICC舉辦演唱會，吸引2500名AROHA（粉絲名）支持。

TAIPEI (The China Post) – The concert of K-pop boy band Astro on March 16 at Taipei International Convention Center (TICC) drew 2,500 fans, also known as AROHA, to see their favorite band.

開場表演主打「你」系列，帶來〈Always you〉、〈With you〉等歌曲，JIN JIN、車銀優、文彬、尹產賀更躲在場地二、三樓，以不同的方式出場，驚喜成功嚇到歌迷，尖叫聲不斷。

Starting the show with songs from the “You Series” — comprising of top singles “Always you,” “With you” and more — JIN JIN, Cha Eun-woo (車銀優), Moon Bin (文彬) and Yoon San-ha (尹產賀) successfully took the audience by storm before performing on the venue’s second and third floors to the surprise of many fans.

MJ、JIN JIN、車銀優、文彬、Rocky、尹產賀六成員開場就連飆三曲，雖然氣喘吁吁，仍誠意用中文自我介紹與打招呼。

Next, the group returned to the stage and sang three songs in a row, before the six members of the South Korean group all hailed the audience in Chinese.

JIN JIN就說，因為出道三年，今年終於在音樂節目得第一，接著這股氣勢舉辦了巡演《Star Light》，更把首站獻給台北，「去年1月我們也在TICC開唱，今天再度回來，也發現今天歌迷好像比去年多！（去年1900名）」坦言真的很開心。

Since receiving the 1st prize in Korean music programs, Astro has decided to carry the momentum forward to bring forth its current “Star Light” tour, leader JIN JIN said. “We sang at TICC with 1,900 people in the audience last year, and it seems like we have even more this year,” JIN JIN said with a sense of pride.

表演完〈HIDE&SEEK〉，JIN JIN跪在地上，笑說：「這有點離譜，我想回家…但感覺回家也要很久的時間。」

After performing “Hide & Seek,” JIN JIN sat on the floor and said with laughter, “this is insane. I want to go home, but it also takes time to go home.”

說完大螢幕後方就出現蛋糕畫面，台下更舉起「世上最帥氣的隊長，未來也請多多指教」字樣手幅。

Suddenly, an image of a birthday cake was projected onto the screen behind the stage with placards in the audience that read: “we are glad to have met the most handsome captain JIN JIN.”

大家就幫昨23歲生日的JIN JIN補慶生，忍住淚水的壽星就說：「首先，能在生日的時候獲得這麼多的愛真的很幸福，還有粉絲的留言，上面有很多很好的祝福，所以昨天度過了幸福的一天。

The surprise seemed to overwhelm JIN JIN, who turned 23. “I am extremely touched to have received so much love in a birthday. I spent my day with great happiness immersing myself in so many words and wishes the fans are willing to provide.

因為有AROHA，才會有我們Astro，希望我們能一直走花路，因為這樣，我會成為好隊長，我愛你。」

AROHA is the reason for Astro, and I hope to be a better captain over time with all your love and support,” said JIN JIN, who was almost in tears.

Astro今晚共帶來23首歌曲表演，將於明天離台，班機不公開。

Astro performed 23 songs in total in the concert, and the band is scheduled to leave the country today at an undisclosed time.

https://www.nownews.com/news/20190316/3275168/