行政院長蘇貞昌今(15)日赴立法院進行他這個會期最後一次備詢，而這次質詢是他首度被女兒，民進黨立法委員蘇巧慧質詢。

TAIPEI (The China Post) – Premier Su Tseng-chang was interpellated on March 15, the last day of this session at the Legislative Yuan, by ruling-Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Su Chiao-hui, who is also his daughter.

對此蘇貞昌滿臉笑容並滿意地表示，感謝人民對蘇巧慧的支持，能夠近距離看到女兒問政的表現，「我是地表最幸運老爸」。

To being with, the Premier thanked everybody for supporting Su Chiao-hui with a large smile and a sense of satisfaction on his face. He said: “Being able to see her political performance so closely, I am the luckiest father on Earth!”

蘇巧慧一上台，就對蘇貞昌這麼說，「我第一次質詢林全院長的時候，我說我爸爸也曾經站在對面」，父女首次對決，蘇巧慧還引用蘇貞昌曾說過的話，打趣地問，「人生的劇本不能偷看，沒想到這樣的場景吧」。

“When I questioned former Premier Lin Chuan, my father was also on the opposite side of the stage,” said Su Chiao-hui. Confronting her father for the very first time, the DPP legislator then quoted her father: “You can’t know the script of life in advance. Didn’t expect such a scene, huh?”

蘇貞昌則回應，面對蘇巧慧委員質詢，戒慎努力，但也感性地說，「看到蘇巧慧進國會，最近距離看女兒表現，謝天謝地」。

Facing the questions from his daughter, the Premier responded that he would work ceaselessly, but at the same time said: “I am very happy and thankful to see her doing well at the parliament so closely. Thank goodness!”

而在質詢時中，蘇貞昌跟蘇巧慧完全發揮父女間的默契。

During the interpellation, the father and daughter displayed their tacit understanding fully.

蘇巧慧問到台灣人信不信任政府，蘇貞昌立刻答「沒有。」

Asked whether Taiwanese trust the government, the Premier answered: “No.”

蘇巧慧再引出數據，表示在老牌民主國家，人民普遍不信任政府，讓蘇貞昌開始解釋，極權國家一言堂，民主國家重視個人，是民主帶來的結果「對國民來講是好事」。

His daughter further cited a study, suggesting that in strong democratic countries people tend not to trust the government, to which Su Chiao-hui replied that democratic countries value the opinion of individuals compared to totalitarian ones.

而在質詢尾聲，蘇巧慧表示時間快結束了，蘇貞昌妙答「我們回家談。」

At the end of the interpellation, Su Chiao-hui hinted that time was running out, which was followed by the Premier’s original response: “Let’s go home and talk.”

質詢結束後蘇貞昌更走到蘇巧慧的位子上致意，立法院女兒質詢父親就在輕鬆的氣氛下結束。

Following their friendly encounter, Su Tseng-chang went to his daughter’s seat to talk, ending the interpellation under a relaxed atmosphere.